Shoppers Are Blown Away by This Best-Selling, $5 Gel Top Coat That Leaves Nails “Hard and Strong”

Let’s face it: Professional manicures can be pricey, time consuming, and even damaging to your nails. Recently, I’ve been trying to take a break from the salon, but, as someone who refuses to have naked nails, I’m in desperate need of an at-home solution. I’ve tried press-on tips, cured stickers, you name it — and, while some options have been impressive, I’m still in the market for a product that will make my regular polish last like a salon-quality mani. That’s why the latest addition to my Amazon cart is the best-selling Modelones Gel Nail Polish Top Coat, which is on sale for just $5. 

The customer-loved polish gives nails a high-shine finish, while making them hard, strong, and durable, like a traditional gel manicure does. It also protects the nail’s surface, preventing chipping and damage, and allowing polish to last at least 21 days, according to the brand. When it comes to application, the process is easy — apply a gel nail polish of your choice, cure each coat under a UV light (the brand’s best-selling lamp is sold separately for just $10), lock in the color with the best-selling top coat, and then cure your nails once more for a long-lasting manicure at a fraction of the cost of a salon appointment. 

modelones Gel Nail Polish Top Coat

Amazon

Shop now: $5 (Originally $6); amazon.com

With over 9,500 five-star ratings, the Modelones formula is Amazon’s number one best-selling nail polish top coat. And, after reading its rave reviews from customers, it’s clear why. One shopper said they “haven’t tried a better top coat yet,” adding that if you want your nails to “last and look professional, buy this.” A different reviewer said that if the top coat is applied properly, your manicure can last “over a month.” Plus, your nails will have a “salon-quality finish” and stay “super shiny” even after “multiple times at [the] pool or beach,” they said. 

Another shopper said they “get compliments all the time,” thanks to the top coat that keeps their nails “hard and strong.” And, a different person called the product the “shiniest” and “most durable” top coat they’ve used. If you’re new to doing your own nails like me, don’t worry — one reviewer said the polish is “extremely easy to use as [a] beginner.” 

Upgrade your at-home manicures and snag the Modelones Gel Nail Polish Top Coat while it’s still on sale for just $5 at Amazon. 

