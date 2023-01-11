A Hand Model Turned Me Onto the Only Cream He Trusts to Keep His Hands Photoshoot-Ready

My only exposure to or knowledge of hand models comes from the Seinfeld episode where George Costanza is discovered as a hand model thanks to his “smooth, creamy, delicate, yet masculine” hands, as Kramer says.

I knew that hand models were among us, but only recently interacted with one when I befriended Sergi Martos, a hand model with Parts Models. Obviously, I had to examine his hands, which are pristine and handsome, having appeared in campaigns for the likes of Giorgio Armani. In my experience, buying a hand cream feels like an arbitrary decision with unpredictable results. So, I paid close attention to Martos’ hand care regimen — the star of which is Aesop’s Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm.

InStyle / Sergei Martos

“I like this Aesop hand cream because it properly hydrates my hands, especially in the winter when they get very dry,” he said. “You only have to use it once to see the difference.” Martos also cautions not to let the fact that it is a balm put you off: “It is not greasy, even if it is a rich balm. It gets absorbed quickly, which is key.”

Aesop

Shop now: $31; aesop.com

The formula is packed with emollient (i.e. skin softening) ingredients including potassium lactate, a naturally occurring hydrating and moisturizing agent in the skin. And like all Aesop products (in my opinion) his choice of fragrance is “subtle, fresh, [and] earthy, but not too strong,” as Martos puts it thanks to ingredients like bergamot rind, vetiver root, and petitgrain on board; though the brand also offers a citrus- and rosemary-scented version of the cream.

“When I need a boost of hydration or even to quickly restore my hands the day before a shoot, I put it on three or four times the day before and I am ready to work as if I had been moisturizing my hands every day,” Martos says.

Aesop’s Reverence Hand Balm is hand model-approved and perfect for treating winter skin. Get it at the brand’s site for $31.