Fashion 11 “Comfortable and Flattering” Spring Dresses You Can Get on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code You'll wear them all season. By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 5, 2023 @ 06:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: M. M. LaFleur / InStyle Now that we’re well into the warmer season, we’ve been keeping a lookout for dresses to wear for all occasions — ones that are comfortable, practical, and fun for spring. Luckily, we already knew of a brand with versatile finds, so that you don’t have to do any searching. Best of all: first time shoppers will get 20 percent off at checkout with the code MMLAFLEUR20. M.M. LaFleur is a sustainable womenswear brand known for its functional and thoughtful designs that feel as incredible as they look — we’ve tested them firsthand. So, it’s no surprise that we turned to the brand for high-quality spring dresses and gathered our favorites to share with InStyle readers. Shop the Spring Dresses From M.M. LaFleur: The Malala Recycled WonderTex Dress, $156 (Originally $195) The Janie Poplin Stripe Dress, $236 (Originally $295) The Addie Poplin Dress, $260 (Originally $325) The Elsa Light Scuba Dress, $212 (Originally $265) The Nene Washable Silk Slip Dress, $316 (Originally $395) The Cassandra OrigamiTech Dress, $340 (Originally $425) The Nyla Luxe Gingham Dress, $340 (Originally $425) The Pepper Washable Silk Charmeuse Dress, $420 (Originally $525) The DiemMy Washable Silk Dress, $396 (Originally $495) The Alesia Washable Silk Dress, $316 (Originally $395) The Cynthia Washable Wool Twill Dress, $260 (Originally $325) M.M. LaFleur Shop now: $156 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $195); mmlafleur.com Grab an everyday dress in a mock-neck, A-line style that comes in six colors (get it in a couple of colors to wear all season). It has a stretchy, loose fit, so you’ll stay comfy while running errands or celebrating a special occasion when paired with heels. Even better, the dress is machine-washable for you to wear it time and again. Plenty of shoppers have worn the dress during the warmer months, noting that it’s “comfortable” and makes their outfit look “polished.” One said it takes their look “from day to night seamlessly,” while another mentioned that they love the “super breathable fabric.” M.M. LaFleur Shop now: $340 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $425); mmlafleur.com Make a statement with a V-neck midi dress that can also be worn open as a long vest. It has buttons down the front and a cinched back for waist definition. It’s made from the brand’s lightweight OrigamiTech fabric, which is wrinkle-resistant, so you can wear this dress all day without worrying about creases. And to top it all off, it features pockets. Needless to say, shoppers love this dress. One person called it “elegant yet casual,” wearing it from work to weekend. A second noted that they “love the easy care” of this dress, being machine-washable. M.M. LaFleur Shop now: $260 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $325); mmlafleur.com Think of this square-neck dress as your one and done outfit for every occasion this spring, from bridal showers to date nights. It has a structured design with a lined sheath material and comes in five colors, each with a matching belt — all you’ll need to do is add your favorite shoes and jewelry. It even has bra strap holders to keep your under layers in place for a clean finish. One reviewer gave the dress a five-star rating and described it as “comfortable and flattering,” while another shared that it has a “great cut for an hourglass silhouette.” Another dress to wear on a night out is this midnight blue silky button-up dress that has three-quarter-length sleeves, a collared neckline, and flowy skirt. M.M. LaFleur Shop now: $236 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $295); mmlafleur.com Add texture to your look with a striped dress that has an adjustable, wrapped waist. Opt to button up the boatneck or leave it open for a more relaxed style. Made from cotton, poplin, and linen, it’s a breathable, long-sleeve dress that’s perfect for a Sunday brunch or daytime date, depending on whether you pair it with flats or heels. For those who still want the same breezy feel without the stripes, this pleated mini dress will be your comfy, breezy go-to for spring. M.M. LaFleur Shop now: $316 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $395); mmlafleur.com Consider another design like the peacock print on this silk midi dress. The adjustable straps make it convenient to fit this tailored style to your height — whether tall, petite, or everything in-between. Wear it alone, under your favorite sweater, or add your go-to belt for a defined waist. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so you can show off this dress on repeat like a shopper who said it makes them feel “like a million bucks” and that they “get so many compliments on it.” Check out more versatile spring dresses below from M.M. LaFleur, and shop with code MMLAFLEUR20 at checkout. M.M. LaFleur Shop now: $212 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $265); mmlafleur.com M.M. LaFleur Shop now: $396 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $495); mmlafleur.com M.M. LaFleur Shop now: $420 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $525); mmlafleur.com M.M. LaFleur Shop now: $260 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $325); mmlafleur.com M.M. LaFleur Shop now: $316 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $395); mmlafleur.com M.M. LaFleur Shop now: $340 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $425); mmlafleur.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks These “Soft and Breathable” Layering Tanks Are Skyrocketing in Sales — and They’re $8 Apiece at Amazon Shoppers Say This Now-$10 Toning Body Cream Rehydrates Skin "Within Seconds" My 70-Year-Old Mom Swears This French Anti-Aging Cream Plumps Skin and Relieves “All Dryness”