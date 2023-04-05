11 “Comfortable and Flattering” Spring Dresses You Can Get on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code

Now that we’re well into the warmer season, we’ve been keeping a lookout for dresses to wear for all occasions — ones that are comfortable, practical, and fun for spring. Luckily, we already knew of a brand with versatile finds, so that you don’t have to do any searching. Best of all: first time shoppers will get 20 percent off at checkout with the code MMLAFLEUR20.

M.M. LaFleur is a sustainable womenswear brand known for its functional and thoughtful designs that feel as incredible as they look — we’ve tested them firsthand. So, it’s no surprise that we turned to the brand for high-quality spring dresses and gathered our favorites to share with InStyle readers.

Shop the Spring Dresses From M.M. LaFleur:

Shop now: $156 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $195); mmlafleur.com

Grab an everyday dress in a mock-neck, A-line style that comes in six colors (get it in a couple of colors to wear all season). It has a stretchy, loose fit, so you’ll stay comfy while running errands or celebrating a special occasion when paired with heels. Even better, the dress is machine-washable for you to wear it time and again.

Plenty of shoppers have worn the dress during the warmer months, noting that it’s “comfortable” and makes their outfit look “polished.” One said it takes their look “from day to night seamlessly,” while another mentioned that they love the “super breathable fabric.”

Shop now: $340 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $425); mmlafleur.com

Make a statement with a V-neck midi dress that can also be worn open as a long vest. It has buttons down the front and a cinched back for waist definition. It’s made from the brand’s lightweight OrigamiTech fabric, which is wrinkle-resistant, so you can wear this dress all day without worrying about creases. And to top it all off, it features pockets.

Needless to say, shoppers love this dress. One person called it “elegant yet casual,” wearing it from work to weekend. A second noted that they “love the easy care” of this dress, being machine-washable.

Shop now: $260 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $325); mmlafleur.com

Think of this square-neck dress as your one and done outfit for every occasion this spring, from bridal showers to date nights. It has a structured design with a lined sheath material and comes in five colors, each with a matching belt — all you’ll need to do is add your favorite shoes and jewelry. It even has bra strap holders to keep your under layers in place for a clean finish.

One reviewer gave the dress a five-star rating and described it as “comfortable and flattering,” while another shared that it has a “great cut for an hourglass silhouette.”

Another dress to wear on a night out is this midnight blue silky button-up dress that has three-quarter-length sleeves, a collared neckline, and flowy skirt.

Shop now: $236 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $295); mmlafleur.com

Add texture to your look with a striped dress that has an adjustable, wrapped waist. Opt to button up the boatneck or leave it open for a more relaxed style. Made from cotton, poplin, and linen, it’s a breathable, long-sleeve dress that’s perfect for a Sunday brunch or daytime date, depending on whether you pair it with flats or heels. For those who still want the same breezy feel without the stripes, this pleated mini dress will be your comfy, breezy go-to for spring.

Shop now: $316 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $395); mmlafleur.com

Consider another design like the peacock print on this silk midi dress. The adjustable straps make it convenient to fit this tailored style to your height — whether tall, petite, or everything in-between. Wear it alone, under your favorite sweater, or add your go-to belt for a defined waist. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so you can show off this dress on repeat like a shopper who said it makes them feel “like a million bucks” and that they “get so many compliments on it.”

Check out more versatile spring dresses below from M.M. LaFleur, and shop with code MMLAFLEUR20 at checkout.

Shop now: $212 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $265); mmlafleur.com

Shop now: $396 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $495); mmlafleur.com

Shop now: $420 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $525); mmlafleur.com

Shop now: $260 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $325); mmlafleur.com

Shop now: $316 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $395); mmlafleur.com

Shop now: $340 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $425); mmlafleur.com