These Soft, Fitted Pants Are So Stretchy and Comfortable, I Feel Like I'm Wearing Leggings All Day

As a mom and a full-time, work-from-home professional, the days when I would put aside comfort for style are long gone. Back then, I was stubborn and would squeeze myself into too-tight jeans (not knowing this stretchy hack), or wear high heels without inserts all day long. These days, I’m all about finding clothes that not only work with my lifestyle, but for it. That means I’m always on the lookout for something that’s comfortable, preferably with a little stretch, but still makes me look put together and will last more than three wash cycles.

When I had the opportunity to test out M.M. LaFleur, I did a deep dive into this female-founded brand’s mission and collection—and, spoiler alert, I was impressed. It’s a sustainable, size-inclusive label that thoroughly considers what its shoppers actually need from their clothes. M.M. LaFleur sent me two styles, the straight leg Foster Pant and the skinny version from its Power Casual line, and I loved them so much, I wore them every opportunity I had over the past few weeks.

And right now, both of these styles (and the rest of the site) are 20 percent off for first-time buyers with the code MMLAFLEUR20.

Shop now: $196 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $245)

The Foster Pant has been the brand’s bestseller for over seven years, and it’s clear why. This pair is high-waisted, and has a straight, cigarette cut that feels well-constructed and thick. I was shocked at how easy it was to glide these fitted pants on (no squeezing!), and that they felt super soft and stretchy without ever losing their shape. A discrete side zipper and inner-button closure gave these pants a clean, effortless look that I styled with casual pieces like my go-to tee or a crewneck sweater while running my weekly errands or sitting in on Zoom calls. And for nights out to dinner, I paired them with dressier tops like a blouse or silk camisole.

The straight leg Foster comes in 11 colors, so shoppers have plenty of options to choose from. I have this style in black, but I’m already eyeing it in other colors, like dark olive and deep sea. While they do come at a higher price point, these pants are worth the investment since they’re made to last with high-quality sustainable materials, like cotton. Plus, these pants are machine washable and wrinkle-resistant, which means one less trip (and bill) to the dry-cleaners.

Shop now: $196 with code MMLAFLEUR20 (Originally $245)

I also put the Skinny Foster to the test. And when I say, “test,” I mean that I wore these nearly everywhere: like shopping for groceries, packing up one home and moving into another, during weekend walks around the park, and going out for drinks with friends. And these pants did not fail me once. Similar in feel and stretch to the original Fosters, the skinnies are an elevated version with a seamless finish, form-fitting cut, and notched ankles.

For the record, I’m five feet tall, so finding pants that actually work for my body type is often a challenge. But these come in sizes 0P to 18, and actually work for my height. Plus, I’ve worn them with sandals, flats, and heels, and loved each outfit.

It’s a close call, but if I had to pick one of these two insanely comfy and long-lasting pants, I would go with the Skinny Foster because I generally prefer a skinny cut pant and I admire the subtle statement of the ankle slits.

Head to M.M. LaFleur to shop these comfy work-to-weekend styles, and remember to use the code MMLAFLEUR20 at checkout for 20 percent off.


