Everyone's Doing a Silk Press Right Now — So Make Sure You've Got This Serum on Deck

'Tis the season.

By
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 @ 12:00PM
ALL NATURAL: Everyone's Doing a Silk Press Right Now â So Make Sure You've Got This Serum on Deck
Photo:

Sephora/ InStyle

As much as I love spring and summer, the humidity that comes along with those months sometimes sucks.

It's great if I'm wearing my hair curly as my hair gets bigger by the day and I love big hair. But when I'm in the mood to wear a sleek, straight style, it all very quickly goes to hell the moment I step outside.

Anyway, with dreaded cold weather already here and more on the way, I'm choosing to focus on the silver lining: humidity-free days. And my hair has been looking fabulous as a result.

Whether I'm blowing out my hair at home or going to the salon, Mizani's Press Agent Thermal Smoothing Raincoat Styling Serum is one product I'm either going to request or make sure I have on deck.

A blend of agave extract, Argan oil, and a UV filter help prevent dryness, frizz, and damage (including those from UV rays) while also serving as a heat protection for up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

To use, I part my hair into four sections after washing, conditioning, and detangling, then apply two pumps to each quadrant. The weightless formula leaves my hair feeling soft, smooth, and nourished before and after it's been blown out. This is a blessing because, trust me, there is absolutely nothing worse than going through that whole process and being left with weighed-down, clammy, sticky hair. As if that weren't enough, the product also smells really sexy.

ALL NATURAL: Everyone's Doing a Silk Press Right Now â So Make Sure You've Got This Serum on Deck

Mizani

To shop: $24; sephora.com

I have been using Mizani since they had the OG all-brown packaging, and it's nice that as my hair journey has evolved so has the brand's product assortment. No matter how much the collection has expanded, its efficacy stays the same.

Mizani is a line I trust and stand behind, so it was a no-brainer to include this product into my blow-out routine, and I hope you will, too.

This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.

Related Articles
Jvn sale hair oil drops
These Nourishing Shine Drops That Don't Add Greasiness Turned Me Into a Hair Oil Convert
Best Curly Hair Products
The 10 Best Curly Hair Products To Create a Full, Frizz-Free Routine
Olive & June Press-On Nail Kit Sale
We Tested This Press-On Nail Kit and Named It the “Best” Out There — and Now It's Discounted
Best Clean Haircare Brands
The 15 Best Clean Haircare Brands of 2022
ALL NATURAL: This Conditioner Bar for Curly Hair Is Surprisingly Good
This Conditioner Bar for Curly Hair Is Surprisingly Good
ALL NATURAL: These Dyson Airwrap Attachments Make All the Difference When You Want to Do a Blow-Out
These Dyson Airwrap Attachments Make All the Difference
What Is Benzene? Experts Break Down the Toxic Chemical Causing a Dry Shampoo Recall
What Is Benzene? A Break Down of the Chemical That Caused a Dry Shampoo Recall
CM Oribe Sale/review
This Restorative Shampoo That's Used in High-End Salons Is My Secret to Healthy Hair — and It's 20% Off
Best Drugstore Conditioners
The 10 Best Drugstore Conditioners of 2022 For Tangle-Free Hair
Jennifer Garner Short Hair Routine
The 3 Products Jennifer Garner Uses to Add Volume and Texture to Her New Short Haircut
Vegamour Lash Growth Serum/hair growth product CM deals
Every Single Hair Growth Product From This Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Is 35% Off for Cyber Monday
Gabrielle Union Hair Braids Strange World Premiere London
Gabrielle Union Paired the Most Regal Crown of Braids With a Sequined Dress
Amazon Cyber Monday Hair-Growth Oil Deal
The Hair Growth Oil That Gives Shoppers “Thicker and More Voluminous” Locks Is 49% Off at Amazon Today
Vegamour Gro ageless sale
My 61-Year-Old Mom Gets Significantly Less Gray Hair Thanks to This Nicole Kidman-Approved Serum
Grande Lash Deal
Shoppers Say This Famous Growth Serum Makes Lashes “Longer and Thicker Than Ever” — and It’s 30% Off
Michelle Obama Marthas Vineyard Film Festival
Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair