Melasma Is No Match for This $23 K-Beauty Serum That Makes Skin "Fresh and Pretty"

Shoppers also say it's "better than anything" for hyperpigmentation.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Woman applying serum
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s hardly fair to judge a skincare product by its price tag. That said, a vitamin C serum that costs less than a subpar airport sandwich spurs my inner skeptic — particularly because many of the most effective C-spiked products I’ve tried cost four times as much.

The $23 Missha Vita C Plus Spot Correcting and Firming Ampoule, however, boasts a seriously impressive list of ingredients, with many of skincare’s most lauded anti-agers and hyperpigmentation-fighters at the helm. The serum hails from a Korean beauty brand known for affordable yet effective formulas. FWIW: Elizabeth Olsen, Missha’s recently appointed brand ambassador, cites the Vita C serum as a favorite product — so do Amazon shoppers, many of whom swear its brightening, firming effect is unparalleled.

Amazon MISSHA VITA C Plus SPOT Correcting & Firming AMPOULE

Amazon

The Missha Vita C Plus Spot Correcting and Firming Ampoule is a potent vitamin C serum that addresses a handful of skin issues associated with aging. Specifically, it treats hyperpigmentation of all kinds — e.g. melasma, age spots, post-inflammatory marks — and improves uneven texture and tone. Additionally, the serum restores lost elasticity to ultimately impart a more youthful, brighter-looking complexion.

The titular ingredient, vitamin C, is featured in not only one, but three forms: L-ascorbic acid, often considered the most potent form; ethyl ascorbyl ether, a derivative of ascorbic acid that may mitigate blue light damage, among other things; and ascorbyl glucoside, which can fend off discoloration. Together, at a 33 percent total concentration, they deliver peak vitamin C benefits. In addition to brighter skin and reduced discoloration, vitamin C also “boosts firmness by regulating collagen production,” dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, MD, previously shared with InStyle.

Tranexamic acid, a lesser-known skin-brightener with dermatologist acclaim, particularly as it relates to treating melasma, is also found in the formula. As Dr. Shari Marchbein, MD, previously told InStyle, “serums…that contain this ingredient have a lot of potential to help improve hyperpigmentation."

Rounding out the stellar roster of ingredients: niacinamide, a radiance-boosting B vitamin. "Niacinamide has been shown in several studies to help reduce some signs of skin aging,” dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, MD, previously told InStyle, citing improvement in texture and tone as two key benefits. "Some studies have found that it may help reduce the appearance of age spots and other forms of skin discoloration."

According to one reviewer, who says the serum fades melasma, their hyperpigmentation has become “less noticeable,” since using the product. Thanks to its glow-inducing formula, “I wake up looking fresh and pretty,” the shopper shares. Another shopper cites improvement in texture and enhanced radiance, calling their skin “brighter and refreshed after use.” Yet another fan says Missha’s serum “comfortably” tightens skin laxity. Finally, another shopper, who is on their fourth bottle of the serum, says it fades acne-induced hyperpigmentation marks “better than anything,” calling it a “holy grail” product.

For a brightening, firming serum — that, frankly, could likely sell for twice as much ¸— shop the Missha Vita C Plus Spot Correcting and Firming Ampoule at Amazon, where it’s $23.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

M.Gemi Labor Day Say First Access
The Italian Shoe Brand Hollywood Loves Dropped a Hush-Hush Sale You Can Shop First
Dozens of Augustinus Bader Products Are Quietly On Sale
The Anti-Aging Toner Shoppers Rely on for "Plump and Bouncy" Skin Is 25% Off
Martha Stewart Just Wore the Ageless Fall Staple You Can Get for $TK
Martha Stewart Just Convinced Me to Add This Ageless Staple to My Fall Wardrobe
Related Articles
Dozens of Augustinus Bader Products Are Quietly On Sale
The Anti-Aging Toner Shoppers Rely on for "Plump and Bouncy" Skin Is 25% Off
Soko Glam Truffle Face Spray
There’s a Truffle-Infused Face Mist Serum That Leaves Skin “Luminous,” Per Shoppers
Britney Spears Browlift
Britney Spears’s Needle-Free Botox “Replacement” Smoothes Wrinkles “in an Hour”
Dozens of Augustinus Bader Products Are Quietly On Sale
Dozens of Luxury Skincare Items From Augustinus Bader Are on Rare Sale for 2 More Days
Brightening Underye Corrector Bobbi Brown
Shoppers “Look 10 Years Younger” Thanks to This Dark Circle-Erasing Concealer
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala
Sarah Jessica Parker Swears She Only Has a Three-Step Skincare Routine
CETAPHIL Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum
Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This $12 Serum Leaves Their Under-Eyes “Looking Bright and Refreshed”
CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Bought This Now-$12 Face Wash That’s “Great for Dry, Flaky Skin”
Neutrogena Anti-Aging Night Cream
Amazon Shoppers Call This $17 Anti-Aging Moisturizer the “Fountain of Youth”
Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth and Blur Oil Free Foundation Primer displayed on tile
The 15 Best Primers for Oily Skin for Shine-Free Skin All Day, Tested & Reviewed
Retinol
Shoppers in Their 70s Notice Smoother Skin and “Fewer Fine Lines” Thanks to This Now-$23 Moisturizer
Shay Mitchell Skin Oil
Shoppers Say This Shay Mitchell-Recommended In-Shower Body Oil Makes Skin “Smooth, Even, and Firm”
Our Favorite Moisturizer for Dry Skin is on Sale
Our Testers Crowned This Japanese Moisturizer the Best for Dry Skin, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Selena Gomez Skincare Product
Selena Gomez Only Has One Skincare Product on Her Vanity, and Shoppers Call It a Must-Have for Blemishes
Primer Serum Hybrid
A 64-Year-Old Said This $7 Primer-Serum Hybrid “Does the Trick” for a “Smooth, Lit-From-Within Glow”
skincare
A 50-Year-Old Said This Now-$13 Face Wash Made Their "Dry and Sensitive Skin" Look “So Good"