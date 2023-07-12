This Now-$14 Skin Tint Erases Acne and Dark Spots, But Shoppers Say It Feels Like You’re “Wearing Nothing”

Its buildable formula offers just enough coverage.

Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer.
Published on July 12, 2023 @ 06:00PM

Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This BB Cream For Even Skin Tone
For many years, I didn't have any use for foundation or BB creams. My complexion was even and texture-free, but I'm currently going through quarter-life puberty. My face is riddled with pimples and hyperpigmentation, and while I found skincare and a foundation that gets my skin back to how it used to look, these muggy, 90-degree days have made my current routine obsolete. 

Every morning, I pile on serums, moisturizers, SPF, foundation, and concealer, so by the end of the day, my skin is oily, and my makeup looks caked-on — not to mention the new pimples that pop up. With that said, I've been on the hunt for a product that minimizes steps in my routine, and with nearly 7,600 five-star ratings, Missha’s M Perfect Cover BB Cream SPF 42 may be the answer to my prayers. Best of all: It’s 40 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

The skin tint combines skincare and makeup in just one step, offering medium to high coverage over dark circles, hyperpigmentation, and acne scars while hydrating and offering sun protection. The lightweight formula consists of ceramides, chamomile extract, hyaluronic acid, and rosemary extract, which fight acne, calm inflammation, and tighten and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. The hybrid product comes in nine shades ranging from natural beige to golden beige.

Missha’s M Perfect Cover BB Cream SPF 42 PA+++

While I’m planning to downsize my skincare and makeup routine with this buildable, high-coverage skin tint, over 1,500 Amazon shoppers have left raving reviews on how this product will "change your life." One 44-year-old reviewer wrote that "a little goes a long way" because it "provides a perfect amount of coverage," still allowing for their freckles to show through. 

Another shopper agreed, noting that the "coverage is better than most BB creams" and is "buildable" when covering "dark marks and under-eye circles." A final shopper said that the concealing cream "melted into [their] skin” and "felt like [they were] wearing nothing" even though their "hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone completely disappeared.".

The same reviewer flagged that the BB cream does oxidize over time but actually considered it a positive given that it turns a "more natural-looking color."

Snag Amazon shopper's go-to BB cream and more summer beauty essentials while they’re on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Maybelline New York Dream Fresh Skin Hydrating BB Cream

Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator

