2020's Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Shared That They're Married

During the 2020 Miss Grand International competition, neither Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín — who represented Argentina and Puerto Rico, respectively — took home the grand prize, but they found something better. CNN reports that the two shared a huge announcement on Instagram: they're married. The two managed to climb to the top 10 during the pageant and stayed in touch after, but the outlet notes that few people knew that they had maintained a romantic relationship in secret. A scroll through their post history showed that they'd taken trips together and offered tiny peeks into their relationship.

In the announcement, which was shared on both of their feeds, the women said that they wanted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but the time felt right to share that they'd taken the next step and made things official. The clip includes gold-and-silver balloons spelling out, “Marry me?” but the main image is the couple in front of the the city courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Varela and Valentín married on Oct. 28.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” the translated caption reads.

"Thanks for all the love!” Varela replied to a comment, which was just one among many messages of congratulations. “We are very happy and blessed.”

Ghanaian singer Abena Akuaba, who won the 2020 pageant, was among the people celebrating with the couple. In just a little more than three days, the announcement earned more than 116,000 likes and 2.6 million views on Instagram.

