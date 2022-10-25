Do you have a beauty product that just makes you feel better when you have it on? For me, it’s a glowy foundation. For others, it can be anything from a perfume that makes you feel ethereal to an eyeliner that makes you feel powerful. For Kora Organics founder and supermodel Miranda Kerr, red lipstick is the most transformative product in her beauty arsenal.

Earlier this month, InStyle spoke with Kerr following her keynote speech at Create and Cultivate’s Wellness Means Business Summit. If you weren’t there, Kerr tells InStyle that she hopes the main takeaway is “[that people] feel inspired to follow their passion and their own intuition. I feel deeply that everyone has something special and unique to offer.”

Red lipstick is a signature look for many inspiring and innovative women — for Marilyn Monroe, it was Max Factor’s Ruby Red; for Tracee Ellis Ross, it’s Mac’s Ruby Woo; and for Kerr, it’s RMS Wild With Desire Lipstick in RMS Red.

“I like RMS Red because it’s from a natural brand that uses just organic ingredients. [RMS Red] is so bright and almost an orange-red, which I like,” Kerr tells InStyle. If you’re unfamiliar, RMS is a pioneering clean beauty (mostly makeup) brand that has long been the secret touch to the beaming, enviable complexions of models and celebrities alike (including Bella Hadid and Meghan Markle).

Like all RMS products, Wild With Desire Lipsticks have skin-boosting benefits. The rich pigment is infused with a hero skincare product, the brand’s Beauty Oil, which is packed with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, rosehip, and more. These properties make it an especially great choice for the dry fall and winter months when the moisture just seems to be sucked out of your skin.

Wild With Desire is available on Nordstrom in four colors — RMS Red, Pretty Vacant (a light pink), Temptation (a mauve pink), and Jezebel (a blue-based red). Head to Nordstrom to get a tube of this Miranda Kerr-approved lipstick.