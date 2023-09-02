Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child

It's another boy for the supermodel.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 @ 11:39AM
Miranda Kerr
Photo:

Getty

Another baby boy is on the way for Miranda Kerr and her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Eva Spiegel. On Friday, the supermodel announced that she is expecting her fourth child (her third with Spiegel) and it's a boy. 

Kerr shared the happy news with fans on the app Spiegel co-founded, Snapchat. "So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned a photo of her bare baby bump while wearing a white eyelet crop top and low-rise baggy jeans. In a second shot, she revealed the sex of the baby, adding: "And it's a boy 🩵🩵🩵🩵."

A final slide showed four pairs of white sneakers lined up against the wall with a numbered wooden block next to each shoe for each son. "#boymom💛," she wrote alongside the photo, which included a tiny pair of infant shoes at the end of the lineup. Kerr is already mom to three boys — Hart, 5, and 3-year-old Myles — whom she shares with Spiegel, as well as Flynn, 12, from her marriage to ex-husband Orlando Bloom. 

Miranda Kerr

Getty

Last year, Miranda spoke to Vogue Australia about the possibility of expanding her family. "I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys," she said. When asked about having another baby, she replied: "I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides." 

