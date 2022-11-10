Miranda Kerr Says This Pore-Clearing Mask Is Her "Favorite Thanks" to Its “Instant Results”

It might be a little bit cruel, but I love asking the founders of beauty brands what their favorite product is from their line. It’s like asking someone to choose their favorite child, except no one is traumatized in the aftermath. Instead, I walk away from the conversation with knowledge of the one must-try item from the line, and now, I’m sharing it with you.

Last month, I spoke with Miranda Kerr following her keynote speech at Create and Cultivate’s Wellness Means Business Summit. I took the opportunity to ask her, “What’s been your favorite Kora Organics product to work on.” Of course, the entrepreneur and supermodel first said, “Really all of them” and then added, “but I guess maybe [my favorite is] the Turmeric [BHA Pore and Brightening Mask] Scrub because it’s so good for your skin. It’s anti-inflammatory and it brightens your skin.”

KORA Organics

Shop now: $50; sephora.com

It’s no surprise that Kerr picked the two-in-one exfoliating Turmeric Mask; she also picked turmeric when I asked about her favorite skincare ingredient. “[Turmeric] has over 100 vitamins and minerals in it and it helps normalize your cells. There are scientific results before and after using the ingredient,” she said.

But why pick this hybrid mask scrub out of all her other turmeric products, like the Brightening Moisturizer or Foaming Face Cleanser? “It’s a deeply detoxifying microdermabrasion scrub and purifying facial,” Miranda Kerr says. “You see instant results afterwards.” The mask targets a few key areas of concern through, yes, turmeric, but also beta hydroxy acid and mineral powder. In tandem, these key ingredients decongest skin, fade dark spots, brighten the complexion, and smooth out texture.

Hundreds of five-star reviewers will tell you that the Kora Organics Turmeric Mask does all of that and then some. One reviewer wrote, “I like how it exfoliates my skin, and after cleaning, my skin is poreless, even-toned, and oil-free.” The shopper added that the “best part” is the visible “afterglow” that leaves skin “radiant for days” with weekly use.

Head to Sephora to shop Kerr’s favorite (skincare) child, the Kora Organics Turmeric Mask.