The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off — but Not for Much Longer

Even before the recalls, dry shampoo was finicky. In my many trials and errors, I found that most of the drugstore bottles I was buying smelled bad and felt even worse. White residue coated my hair and a chalky, grainy feeling was left to replace the grease (not exactly what I’d consider a “better alternative”). Luckily, InStyle launched a test into the best dry shampoos, and out of the 20-plus options tried, one clear winner arose — and right now, that very dry shampoo is 30 percent off.

InStyle recently named Klorane’s Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, which is now just $14, the overall best dry shampoo. Per testers, it didn’t leave a white cast, successfully absorbed excess oil without stripping hair, and added major volume — that ladder of which has also made it a “staple” for supermodel Miranda Kerr. “My hair is actually quite fine, so I really need it — even after I wash my hair. I need something to give it some texture,” said Kerr in an Amazon Live, adding, “I haven't found another dry shampoo quite like this."

Klorane

Shop now: $14 with code NDSD30 (Originally $20); kloraneusa.com

To create something that’s effective, nourishing, and plant-based, Klorane took a page out of Gen Z’s book and added oat milk. Here, the ingredient works to soothe strands and protect from moisture loss — it is a humectant, after all. Corn and rice starch are added to cleanse while silica and other natural adsorbents work to remove excess oil, dirt, and odor. And thanks to the plant-based formulation, shoppers note that the fragrance is “neutral” and “clean and refreshing.”

And when it comes to volume and oil removal, shoppers claim that there’s none better. “This dry shampoo is amazing. [It] made my second and third day hair look clean and with lots of volume,” wrote a shopper who, “even use[s] this on clean hair when [they] want some extra oomph.” Another, who deemed it the best they’ve ever used, explained that it, “refreshes…hair in minutes and boosts volume for amazing second- and third-, even fourth-day hair,” equally impressed that it didn’t “leave a white cast” on their dark brown locks.

This hair reviver is only on sale for a few more days, with the promotion ending on March 12, so grab a bottle of the Miranda Kerr- and InStyle-approved dry shampoo now while it’s just $14.