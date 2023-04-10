Miranda Kerr Used Her "Favorite" Lipstick Shade From This Hollywood-Loved Brand to Create a DIY "Creamy" Blush

Kate Hudson's a fan, too.

Sophie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Published on April 10, 2023

Ilia x Miranda Kerr
Timeliness is not my strong suit. In an effort to arrive promptly — sans sweating en route and apologizing upon arrival anytime I show up late — I’ve been experimenting with abridged versions of my (typically extensive) makeup routine. I happened upon a helpful snippet from supermodel Miranda Kerr, who shared a clever product combination she uses to create a lit-from-within look. It relies on two products and requires minimal time (and virtually no thought) to achieve.

Specifically, the supermodel created a natural makeup look using her “favorite” Ilia Colorlock Lipstick in the shade Marsala and the Noni Glow Face Oil from her skincare brand, Kora Organics, as demonstrated via a recent Instagram video.

ILIA Color Block High Impact Lipstick satin finish

Sephora

Shop now: iliabeauty.com; $28

Kora NONI GLOW FACE OIL

Kora

Shop now: $28–$72; amazon.com

Ilia’s Colorblock Lipstick is a notably creamy lip color that delivers opaque pigment in a single swipe. Formulated with castor oil, which has been shown to benefit chapped lips and dry skin, it feels smooth on lips and enhances suppleness.

In the video, Kerr explains how she uses the lipstick to create a “healthy, creamy blush” in a simple three-step process. First, she swatches a patch of the neutral pink pigment on the back of her hand. Next, she adds “a drop of Noni Glow Face Oil” directly on top of the lipstick swatch. “Mix it together and add a little bit to your cheeks,” she concludes for the last step, patting the makeup-melange into her cheeks. To complete the look, she swiped the Ilia lipstick over her lips for a fresh-faced, monochromatic finish.

In addition to Kerr’s go-to shade — a “neutral brown with cool undertones,” per the brand — the lipstick comes in 14 additional hues, including a range of classic reds — one of which, aptly named Flame, Kerr donned at the Met Gala. The brand, which relies on natural, skin-loving ingredients, is also a go-to for Kate Hudson and a handful of other celebrities who use its Super Serum Skin Tint.

As for the second component of Kerr’s streamlined makeup routine, the Noni Glow Face Oil is highly hydrating and skin-softening. Sea buckthorn oil, rosehip oil, and the titular Noni extract are key ingredients. Not only is the oil one of the brand’s best-sellers, but InStyle crowned it the “best overall” out of dozens of face oils as it scored “nearly perfect” marks on all counts.. 

Shop the Ilia Colorblock Lipstick and Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil for an everyday makeup that requires very little time or thought.

