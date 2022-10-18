This Expensive-Looking $18 Apple Watch Strap Makes Me Feel Fancy Every Time I Wear It

It instantly upgrades any outfit.

By Lauren Finney Harden
Published on October 18, 2022 @ 05:00AM

Apple Watch Strap Review
While browsing TikTok (as one does), I get all sorts of ideas about simple ways to upgrade my wardrobe through Amazon, whether it’s vintage-inspired graphic tees or an uniquely-shaped handbag. I’ve found tons of legit products through the app, so I’ve learned to trust the algorithm to take me to things I’ll actually buy and use — including a stainless steel Apple watch band that upgrades any outfit. 

When I saw TikTok creator @karencamargo post about the Miohhr Solid Stainless Steel Watch Band — an inexpensive watch strap that looked like a real metal one — I immediately added it to my cart. Two days later (thanks Prime shipping), I had my paws on the silver version of the original gold one I saw in the video. The Miohhr watch strap comes in seven different colors, including all black, silver, and rose gold. There are four different sizes as well, including two that fit the Series 7 and Series 8 Apple Watches, and the styles are intended to be unisex. 

MioHHR Solid Stainless Steel Band Apple Watch

Amazon

Shop now: $18 with coupon; amazon.com

At first glance, the band, which the brand touts as “ultra-thin,” looks like a legitimate stainless steel watch band you might find on a pricey watch. It feels nice and heavy, and sits nicely upon the skin. The face frame that goes around the Apple Watch device feels a little flimsy in your hand, but once it’s in position, it looks chic and elegant, and no one would know it was plastic and not metal. It was a cinch to remove links myself, and I had a brand-new wrist in a matter of minutes. 

Miohrr Apple Watch Band Strap

Plus, many shoppers on Amazon — more than 4,600, to be exact — agree with me. One even took the words right out of my mouth: “I wasn’t thrilled that the gold perimeter case for the watch face was bendy plastic, but for the price and look once I put it on, I got over that quickly,” the reviewer said. Another mentioned that “this is a great option to class up your Apple watch,” and a third customer noted that “the quality is amazing, and it is very sturdy, with a nice amount of weight.”

The only time I don’t envision myself wearing it is during hot yoga for obvious reasons, but I’ve worn it out many times for less intense exercises and it’s held up wonderfully. When I do venture out of my house, it helps me feel pulled together, even if I’m in sweats (similar to my faux tennis necklace, also from Amazon). 

For anyone looking for an instant and affordable wrist upgrade, the Miohhr Solid Stainless Steel Watch Band is a solid choice for just $18 right now.

