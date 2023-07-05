In Less Than 10 Minutes, This On-Sale Exfoliator Gives My Skin a Youthful Glow and an Even Texture

As a busy, 40-something mom of three kids, my life is anything but dull, but my skin is a different story. It often lacks radiance, can be dry, rough, and bumpy, and shows the wear, tear, and stress caused by my hectic life. Not to mention marks and discoloration from continued breakouts that I thought should have dissipated 20-plus years ago. Now that summer has arrived, I’ve been seeking a way to give my skin some life and a natural glow without having to spend time under the sun’s damaging rays, and one brightening face scrub is delivering those results in under 10 minutes.

When I received the Minimo Glow Turmeric Face Scrub in Lemon Cake to try out two weeks ago, I was eager to find out if it could deliver on its promise to even out skin tone, fade discoloration and signs of acne, and brighten skin like its name indicates. And true to form, the face scrub gently exfoliates with its natural ingredients to reveal a healthy layer of radiant skin. And right now, you can get on sale at Amazon.

The exfoliating scrub can be used up to two times daily — and works best with consistent use — so I started by exfoliating once a day in the morning on clean skin. I scooped a small, quarter-sized amount from the jar, and began massaging it over my cheeks, chin (where I have the most discoloration), forehead, and nose in small circular motions. My initial reaction was toward the scrub’s incredible Lemon Cake scent, which is honestly so deliciously reminiscent of homemade gingerbread cookies I could have taken a bite. I applied the scrub in the shower after using cleanser, then carried on with my regular routine since it can be left on for up to 10 minutes. The sugar dissolves a bit on damp skin, leaving behind a creamy mask.

After washing it off, I did my usual skin touch test and couldn’t believe how soft and smooth it felt after just one use — even on my bumpy forehead. When I looked at my complexion, it had a natural-looking sun-kissed glow and maintained its soft feel when dried. Since the initial use, I’ve upped to a twice-daily process whenever time allows. It’s been two weeks with the Minimo Glow face scrub, and I’ve found a significant improvement in my skin’s discoloration left behind from old and new breakouts along with small age spots and uneven tone that worsen in the summer sun. It also leaves me with a smooth, youthful glow and brighter skin that I’ve been missing for years.

To get these results, the Minimo Glow scrub is formulated with natural ingredients that work together to soothe, smooth, and reveal healthy skin. The antioxidant turmeric provides the glowy benefit and evens out complexion, raw manuka honey hydrates and soothes reactive skin, organic cinnamon also contributes to a more even tone, chamomile calms irritated skin and provides a youthful glow, and pure cane sugar scrubs away dead skin cells.

Amazon shoppers have found similar results, with one person sharing that their “skin feels softer and smoother and looks brighter” when using the scrub as a mask. Another reviewer said that after using the scrub their “face is glowing,” and they also found the added benefit of “undereye dark circles lightening up” after just two uses.

My soft, bright, and evenly glowing skin with minimal discoloration is in better shape than in my youth thanks to the Minimo Glow turmeric face scrub. Grab it at Amazon while it’s on sale.