Beauty Skincare This $18 Primer-Meets-Sunscreen Is So Good, 67-Year-Olds Say They’ve Used It for a Decade And they have it to thank for their “lovely, dewy” skin. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 8, 2022 @ 05:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images I’ve said it before, and I’ll probably say it again: Once you find a multitasking morning product that delivers sun protection, moisture, and skin benefits, you’re set on shopping around for life. My current favorite is Josie Maran’s Sun Milk, but at $46, it’s not the most affordable. So imagine my delight upon stumbling on a triple threat from Mineral Fusion that’s just as good. Best of all: It’s now $18 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. As reviewers of the brand’s Mineral SPF 40 Facial Moisturizer extoll, finding a mineral sunscreen that’s actually moisturizing isn’t the easiest feat. But thanks to the addition of aloe juice, vegetable glycerin, fatty alcohols, jojoba oil, shea butter, panthenol, vitamin E, allantoin, hyaluronic acid, and sodium PCA, users say the SPF is “extremely moisturizing” and creates a “beautiful glow.” Amazon Shop now: $18 (Originally $25); amazon.com Another person raved that they’ve used the hydrator for at least 10 years, since the ingredients — which also include anti-aging peptides and green tea extract — rival those in high-end, expensive face creams. At 67 years old, they said it gives them a “lovely, dewy palette” for makeup, and a 70-year-old agreed: Their wrinkles have diminished since using the sunscreen, so much so that people guess they’re 10 to 20 years younger than they really are. A different user confirmed the phenomenon, writing that at 49 years old, they still get told they look like they’re in their 30s. For that, they dubbed it the best moisturizer they’ve ever found, and their results are proved by longevity, having used the product for 13 years. The risk with zinc- and titanium-based sunscreens is always that they’ll leave a white cast behind, but per a dark-complexioned customer, the tint is “very minimal” and disappears in a few minutes. The consensus: Mineral Fusion’s Mineral SPF 40 Facial Moisturizer is a shortcut to skin that’s “soft, supple, and bright,” as a final 45-year-old put it. Get the moisturizer, primer, and sunscreen for $18 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Browse More Shopper-Approved Early Deals: Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit