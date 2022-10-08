This $18 Primer-Meets-Sunscreen Is So Good, 67-Year-Olds Say They’ve Used It for a Decade

I’ve said it before, and I’ll probably say it again: Once you find a multitasking morning product that delivers sun protection, moisture, and skin benefits, you’re set on shopping around for life. My current favorite is Josie Maran’s Sun Milk, but at $46, it’s not the most affordable. So imagine my delight upon stumbling on a triple threat from Mineral Fusion that’s just as good. Best of all: It’s now $18 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

As reviewers of the brand’s Mineral SPF 40 Facial Moisturizer extoll, finding a mineral sunscreen that’s actually moisturizing isn’t the easiest feat. But thanks to the addition of aloe juice, vegetable glycerin, fatty alcohols, jojoba oil, shea butter, panthenol, vitamin E, allantoin, hyaluronic acid, and sodium PCA, users say the SPF is “extremely moisturizing” and creates a “beautiful glow.”

Another person raved that they’ve used the hydrator for at least 10 years, since the ingredients — which also include anti-aging peptides and green tea extract — rival those in high-end, expensive face creams. At 67 years old, they said it gives them a “lovely, dewy palette” for makeup, and a 70-year-old agreed: Their wrinkles have diminished since using the sunscreen, so much so that people guess they’re 10 to 20 years younger than they really are.

A different user confirmed the phenomenon, writing that at 49 years old, they still get told they look like they’re in their 30s. For that, they dubbed it the best moisturizer they’ve ever found, and their results are proved by longevity, having used the product for 13 years. The risk with zinc- and titanium-based sunscreens is always that they’ll leave a white cast behind, but per a dark-complexioned customer, the tint is “very minimal” and disappears in a few minutes.

The consensus: Mineral Fusion’s Mineral SPF 40 Facial Moisturizer is a shortcut to skin that’s “soft, supple, and bright,” as a final 45-year-old put it. Get the moisturizer, primer, and sunscreen for $18 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.