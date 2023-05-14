Jennifer Garner's Manicurist Swears by This Now-$8 Nail Polish Remover That Shoppers Say Is "Like Magic"

It removes everything from shellac to gel.

Published on May 14, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Nail Polish Remover
For one to two weeks after a manicure, you can expect a set of polished, eye-catching nails. It’s this window of time where you could spend each day in a pair of sweats but somehow still feel completely pulled together because each time you look down, you see a fresh set looking back at you. But suddenly nail beds start growing out, chips make themselves known, and what was once a style saver becomes a look ruiner. 

That moment is when you need a nail polish remover that can tackle everything from dark shades and glitters to stuck-on shellac and gel. And according to celebrity manicurist Queenie Nguyen, there’s only one she repeatedly returns to for that — and it just so happens to be on sale at Amazon right now.

Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover

Shop now: $8 (Originally $12); amazon.com

According to Nguyen, who has done the nails of celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Carey Mulligan, Amanda Seyfried, and Alessandra Ambrosio, Mineral Fusion’s nail polish remover is unparalleled. She cites its ability to remove dark shades and texture without drying the nail and how it can take certain gels off sans-acetone as her reason for keeping it stocked. And while its performance is always going to be what keeps her coming back, she notes that the remover’s natural citrus scent — a nice change-up from the harsh chemical smells we’re used to — is a nice bonus.

Mineral Fusion’s remover is formulated without acetone for a gentle removal that doesn’t dry the hands out, per the brand. And according to shoppers, it’s an essential for healthy nails. According to one customer, this is the only remover they can count on to remove stuck-on glitter nail polish while keeping their nails “strong and healthy,” adding that it is the first to not “destroy” their nails. Another person even deemed it their “holy grail nail polish remover,” writing that it leaves their “cuticles and nail beds feeling hydrated and healthy.”

Other shoppers couldn’t believe its effectiveness and removal speed. “I was genuinely shocked at how fast my nail polish all came off in a single swipe,” wrote one person who says Mineral Fusion is “like magic.” Another shopper even described “the speed in which a dark red polish came off” their nails as “insane!”

Take your nail game to the next level with the nail polish remover a celebrity manicurist swears by while it’s 33 percent off at Amazon.

