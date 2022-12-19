Mindy Kaling Embraced Taking Fashion Risks With a Cut-Out Dress and Matching Ivory Blazer

Fresh off a red-hot look just last week, Mindy Kaling is ushering in her fashion resolution before 2022 comes to a close and we all scramble to figure out how we can brush off all those questions about New Year's resolutions. In a new carousel of photos she shared on Instagram, Kaling explains that she finally embraced wearing white clothes after being hesitant before. She wrote that she always considered it to be unflattering and — in the most celebrities are just like us moment, ever — she was scared she'd stain her outfit.

In the snapshots, Kaling wears a white dress by Magda Butrym with a keyhole cutout on the bodice and two rosettes on each breast. The minidress was the perfect occasion to show off a pair of ankle-breaking black platform shoes and she added sheer tights to the look as well as a coordinating blazer.

"I never wear winter white!" Kaling wrote alongside the gallery. "I was always so worried about it not being flattering. And also about dropping food on it."

"Last night @mollyddickson took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by @magdabutrym I loved it!" she added, namedropping her longtiome stylist. "No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year!"

Over the weekend, Kaling was decidedly a little more dressed down as she took her daughter, Katherine, to Disneyland with her pal BJ Novak tagging along. Mindy swapped out winter white for a Gucci Donald Duck sweater, adding a major dose of high fashion to her theme park outfit and finishing off the ensemble with a Chanel bag.



The two famously dated on and off in the past and even addressed their relationship while they presented at the Emmy Awards last year.

"We came up during network sitcoms, 22 episodes a year," Kaling said.

BJ continued, adding, "And that show, that would take up your whole life. No time for other projects."

Kaling finished, "No time for a social life. You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationships with your co-stars."

