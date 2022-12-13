Mindy Kaling Wore a Super-Sexy Red Dress With the Coolest Sleeve Detail

"More of a standing only kinda dress."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on December 13, 2022 @ 12:07PM
Mindy Kaling Red Dress IG
Photo:

Instagram/MindyKaling

Mindy Kaling is continuing her parade of rainbow-colored outfits. In the past few weeks, she's been photographed wearing lilac, shared a photo of herself in head-to-toe hot pink on Instagram, and now, in her latest post, is posing in a super-sexy, red-hot mini dress. Kaling, who is working hard on Legally Blonde 3, shared a pair of photos to her grid yesterday showing off a body-con mini dress by LaQuan Smith.

The super-short, fiery mini was a statement-making piece on its own thanks to an eye-catching one-shoulder silhouette and a mini sleeve to balance the dress' asymmetry, but she finished the look with two perfect pieces for anyone planning to head to a holiday party this season. She added a Fendi First bag, which also features an asymmetric, slightly off-kilter design with an F-shaped frame clasp, and sky-high Christian Louboutin platforms. She added simple gold hoops to complete the look.

"More of a standing only kinda dress," she captioned the two photos.

Legally Blonde 3 was set to premiere earlier this year, but Kaling explained that it's taking longer than expected, telling Time back in March that it's harder than she imagined to live up to the original. Cue Elle Woode: "What, like it’s hard?"

“We don’t want to be responsible for ruining what’s basically Reese’s Avengers franchise,” she said. She added that the script wasn't done at the time, but did drop a few hints as to what the new movie will explore. “What is Elle Woods like at 42? Does she end up becoming all the things she wanted? How does that personality manifest in a grown woman? Has she become more cynical? Her brightness and her cheerfulness really worked when she was 22, but how has life changed her perspective on things?”

