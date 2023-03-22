Mindy Kaling's White House Attire Included a Vibrant Purple Minidress and Matching Pumps

Hello, spring fashion.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 @ 02:27PM
Mindy Kaling white house medal
Photo:

Instagram/mindy kaling

Mindy Kaling may have traded The Office for the Oval Office during a recent visit to the White House, but that didn’t stop her from taking inspiration from Kelly Kapoor’s vibrant style in the form of a bright purple minidress (and matching sky-high pumps) when accepting a major award.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate was honored with a National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden for her “work across television, film, and books,” according to a press release. For the occasion, Kaling ushered in major spring vibes by sporting a short-sleeved lavender minidress paired with coordinating lilac heels and a Cartier watch. Silver jewelry, a purple-and-gold clutch, and (of course) her medal — complete with a matching purple ribbon — accessorized the outfit, and Mindy wore her chin-length bob styled in a deep side part with flipped-in ends.

Mindy Kaling WHite house joe biden

getty images

B.J. Novak, the actress’s longtime friend and former flame (both on- and off-screen), also attended the event, where he was spotted giving the star a standing ovation in a black suit and tie. Other celebrity honorees included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bruce Springsteen, and Vera Wang.

BJ novak white house mindy kaling honor

getty images

After taking time to reflect on the award, Kaling shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the ceremony on Wednesday while thanking The National Endowment for the Arts for the honor.

“Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House,” Kaling captioned the Instagram photo dump. “To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother’s dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn’t feel real!”

She continued, “I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don’t feel like I’ve earned it yet. I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do. Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close.”

Related Articles
Kate Beckinsale Fashion Trust US Awards
Kate Beckinsale's Bedazzled Futuristic Gown Was Completely See-Through
Fashion Trust U.S. Party
The Fashion Trust U.S.'s Inaugural Awards Ceremony Celebrated Sustainability, Inclusion, and of Course, Fashion
Jennifer Lopez JLO Jennifer Lopez Revolve Campaign
Jennifer Lopez Posed in Nothing Except Heels and Hair Extensions
florence pugh
Florence Pugh Paired a Cropped Leather Moto Jacket With a Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Jennifer Aniston New York City 2023
Jennifer Aniston Looked Like a True New Yorker in An All-Black LBD and Trench Coat Ensemble
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde's Version of an LBD Included a Turtleneck and Bell-Shaped Sleeves
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Made a Case for Sheer Dressing in Everyday Life
law roach zendaya cfda awards
Law Roach Says Zendaya "Started to Suffer" After the Internet Blamed Her for His Retirement
Pamela Anderson Tommy Hilfiger Dinner
Pamela Anderson Paired Her Khaki Miniskirt With a Matching Trench Coat
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s Denim Varsity Jacket Included a Tribute to Mickey Mouse
Kate Middleton White Blazer
Kate Middleton Marked the Start of Spring With Her Favorite White Blazer
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Wore a Side Boob-Baring Tuxedo Gown
This Floral Dress Is a Great Transitional Piece for Springâand It's 51% off on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Very Flattering” Under-$50 Maxi Dress Is "Light and Comfortable"
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted a Pixie Haircut While Modeling a See-Through Top
Jeremy Scott Moschino Exit
Jeremy Scott Just Announced His Departure From Moschino
Rita Ora Bikini Photos Trip
Rita Ora Posed in a Totally See-Through, Underboob-Baring Beaded Vest on the Beach