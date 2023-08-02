Mindy Kaling Is a Fan of the Concealer Shoppers with Mature Skin Call "the Best" for Dark Circles

Sofia Richie Grainge, Kate Moss, Julianne Moore, and Mindy Kaling. What does this seemingly random assortment of celebrities have in common? They’ve all used, are fans of, and/or are a spokesperson for Hourglass Cosmetics. Their exact go-to products differ slightly, but according to a recent video with Vogue, Mindy Kaling’s must-have is the Vanish Airbrush Concealer.

In the video, Kaling dots the concealer under her eyes and blends it with a Beautyblender-esque sponge. Her under-eyes are instantly bright and smooth. It’s part of Mindy Kaling’s self-described “sneaky beat,” but it’s also liked by thousands of five-star shoppers — including myself.

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer comes in 22 shades and is full coverage yet lightweight, creamy, non-creasing, blurring, brightening, and long-lasting. That long list of accolades sounds almost too good to be true, but thrilled reviewers will tell you otherwise.

Nordstrom

A Sephora reviewer in their late 50s wrote, “it truly covers all imperfections. It balances skin tone, minimizes pores, and reduces signs of wrinkles.” Plus, the shopper said it lasted the entirety of their New Year’s Eve celebration without needing a touch-up. A reviewer who has “really dark circles” called this Hourglass concealer “the best one” they’ve come across after a decade of experimenting. They added that they usually have to wear an under-eye brightener under their concealer but that thanks to Vanish Concealer, they no longer have to. A final highlighted review comes from a shopper who “recommends [this] for mature, dry skin.” They explained that it has “a beautiful airbrush effect.”

While we’re on the topic of Hourglass face makeup, take a moment to consider the brand’s Ambient Soft Glow Liquid Foundation which Julianne Moore, hundreds of five-star reviews, and I all use.

Nordstrom

Head to Nordstrom or Sephora to shop the Mindy Kaling-used Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer. And check out the Ambient Soft Glow Liquid Foundation while you’re at it.

