Mindy Kaling Just Launched Flattering and Comfortable Swimsuits That “Look Great on Everyone”

Summer is hands down my favorite season of the year; bring on the sun, beach, and tropical getaways! But I can’t be the only one who has a bone to pick with swimwear. It either bunches up in all the wrong places, reveals a little too much, digs into your chest, or all of the above. Don’t get me wrong, there are some swim labels that manage to do it correctly, but they are few and far between. Thankfully, Andie Swim is one of those lines that just gets it, and the brand tapped Mindy Kaling for her first ever swimwear collection.

“I've been a fan of Andie Swim for years,” Kaling told InStyle about the “amazing female-led company.” “I love how flattering the cuts of their suits are, but they're also so playful.” One look at Kaling’s Instagram, and you’ll know she’s telling the truth, as she radiates beach goddess energy while wearing the brand’s red Amalfi suit. Even better, Kaling now gets to share her very own Andie swimwear collection, Mindy x Andie, with shoppers everywhere.



The collection, which is available to shop online at Andie Swim today, includes 33 new designs in sizes XXS to XXXL starting at $52. The reimagined Andie swim staples, such as the InStyle editor-loved Amalfi suit, come in vibrant colors and flattering silhouettes that Kaling calls “bold, fun, and empowering.” “I love jewel tones, so I definitely wanted to include those,” the actress said about the deep teals and bright yellows included in the lineup. The fabrics are also “chic,” “flattering,” “soft, and comfortable,” according to Kaling, as “comfort is key” for the new brand partner — and that’s something everyone can get behind.

Kaling anticipates the yellow Daffodil and blue Splash colorways to be crowd favorites, as they’re “definitely” in her top two. But at the end of the day, she simply hopes the wearer “feels confident,” “comfortable,” and “cute” in the new Andie swimmies. That hope doesn’t seem too far off, especially with Kaling launching swim-to-street pieces alongside the suits.

“I love a put-together look, and styling for the beach or pool is no exception,” Kaling tells InStyle. “The cover-ups and jackets allow you to style a full outfit to compliment your suit and transition effortlessly from the beach to the street.” The versatile pieces are everything you could want for looking put-together after a pool day; think brunch-ready cover-ups and cute beach ‘fits for strolls on the boardwalk. Between the cropped cardigans, skirts, and dress styles, there’s no shortage of options.

But Mindy x Andie boils down to just four simple words, says Kaling: “Carefree confidence in swimwear.” We’ve all been through the highs and lows of ill-fitting one-pieces, clunky sets, and no-good suits, and Kaling is here to bridge the gap and “create pieces that [look] great on everyone.” “I'm thrilled to have created this collection with Andie,” Kaling said. “I can't wait to see all the new and old Andie fans wearing these looks this summer and beyond.”

Shop the entire Mindy x Andie collection at the Andie Swim website, here.

