Here’s What You Get for a $2.5 Million Wedding in Mexico  

When your big day includes a custom Michael Costello gown, Dancing With The Stars Karina Smirnoff choreographed first dance, major glam team, private jets, signature scents, the best photographers for your Instagram pics, and a picturesque Mexican beach backdrop — it’s going to cost you the big bucks. A cool $2.5 mil that is.

But the Grand Velas Resort in Mexico is up for the challenge.

The AAA Five Diamond property in Riviera Maya just launched what could be the destination wedding package to beat all others. Seriously, you can choose from the following casual options JUST for your musical performance: Gavin Degraw, Demi Lovato, Lenny Kravitz, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, and Diana Ross.

And that’s not all folks! The hotel partnered with New York’s Brilliant Event Planning and Los Angeles’ Continuum Entertainment to bring more over-the-top detail options into the itinerary for your big day. Like that maj dress we mentioned earlier. Michael Costello designs for J.Lo, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Ciara — and now you. So there’s no chance in hell you’ll be saying “bitch stole my look” about any other bride after she rips off your dress, that’s for sure.

Other highlights of the fully customizable experience include: attendees greeted with cool towels sprayed with the couple’s signature scent upon arrival, private luxury vehicle transportation AT ALL TIMES (because golf carts just won’t do), mini head and neck massages on demand to relieve all the stress everyone must be feeling enjoying the most expensive weekend ever, personal concierges, spacious suites (each over 1,000 sq. ft.) custom welcome gifts, tequila service and drawn baths – you guessed it — in the couple’s signature scent. If you think that's all, there’s also champagne popsicles served poolside on the reg.

Oh wait, there's more: The “Fiesta Blanca” as they are calling it really gets started once the white décor, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, premium beverages, dancers, and multi-tiered sugar flower creation by Sylvia Weinstock come into play.

Well good, because if there’s no 10-foot tall sugar flower creation involved, I’m not going.

After the nups are done and the vows exchanged, the happily ever after (and maybe now seriously broke?) couple can make their first entrance with a little help from the DWTS queen herself, Karina Smirnoff. Two left feet? No worries. Rehearsals with the dancing diva are included in the package.

As are custom wedding bands, a twelve piece band, engraved flatware for each place setting with the couple’s new monogram, custom table linens, an officiant, oversized flower walls, fireworks, and a top DJ like La Rue, Cebu, or Felix Da House Cat to keep the after-party going until sunrise.

Well isn’t that sweet. To book this baller bridal bonanza visit velasweddings.com.