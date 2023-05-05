Millie Bobby Brown's Take on Western Cosplay Included Hot Pants and Matching Cowboy Boots

Yee-haw.

One of the biggest trends to take over our feeds this spring has been the westernization of practically everything. You can no longer leave the house without seeing cowboy boots and oversized leather jackets (bonus for fringed sleeves). Millie Bobby Brown is the latest celeb to hop on board in the cutest head-to-toe western 'fit that included a three-piece set and matching boots.

On Friday, the actress attended the opening ceremony of the Osaka Comic Con in Japan in a red bustier, cropped jacket, and matching hot pants, all embellished with rhinestones and silver studs to create a cowgirl aesthetic. She finished off the look with coordinating crimson cowboy boots (also adorned with beads) and accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a dainty necklace with a ruby gemstone, and a couple of rings (one of which appeared to be her new engagement ring — more on that later).

Brown kept her glam relatively simple with a slicked-back '90's-inspired updo, a subtle cat-eye, a glossy lip, and her signature dewy complexion. She was joined on stage by other attendees including Tom Sturridge, Misha Collins, Michael Rooker, and Mads Mikkelsen. At one point, she and Mikkelsen broke a sake barrel together, a symbol of new beginnings, per the Daily Mail.

Last month, Brown and her boyfriend of two years, Jake Bongiovi, announced they were engaged in the cutest black-and-white photo on the beach in which Bongiovi wrapped his arms around Brown, who held onto his arms showing off her new bling on her finger.

For her caption, she referenced a line from Taylor Swift's hit song "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍." Bongiovi also shared photos from the moment with the caption, "Forever 🤍."

