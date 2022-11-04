Millie Bobby Brown Said Her "Adult Relationship" With Henry Cavill Has "Strict Boundaries"

And joked that she's like a brother to him.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 @ 10:57AM
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill 'Enola Holmes 2' Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have a unique friendship that formed while playing brother-and-sister detective duo Enola and Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's Enola Holmes franchise. And the 18-year-old actress recently opened up about her relationship with the 39-year-old actor — specifically, how it differs from friendships with her Stranger Things castmates.

"It's different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates," she told Deadline.  "And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship."

She added that their companionship does come with a set of boundaries. "[We have] like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions," she explained. "I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I'm not allowed to ask about his personal life. It's like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I'm like 'Understood.' Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it's different. There's no boundaries because it's like we're all siblings. But with Henry, he's very strict with me, which I appreciate."

The two also appeared on Good Morning America together where they spoke about their dynamic on set. "I'm from a family of five boys," Cavill said when asked what it was like having an on-screen sister. "So we're used to noise and making fun of each other all the time. And that's pretty much Millie. So there's no real difference."

Brown laughed before chiming in, "No but I'm like a brother. I'm not really a sister. I'd be more like a brother."

Related Articles
Millie Bobby Brown Running In 'Enola Holmes 2' Production Still Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown Is Afraid to Return to 'Stranger Things' After Filming 'Enola Holmes 2'
Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown Says She's "Healing" After She Was "Publicly Humiliated" by a TikTok Creator
Millie Bobby Brown Long Blonde Hair Bangs Stranger Things Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown Traded In Her Long Hair for a Sleek Bob
TBT: Scarlett Johansson & Josh Hartnett
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"
Lilia Buckingham
Lilia Buckingham Is Redefining What It Means to Make It in Hollywood
The One Question to Ask Yourself Before Trying to Stay Friends With an Ex
The One Question to Ask Yourself Before Trying to Stay Friends With an Ex
Lana Condor
Lana Condor Doesn't Want to Get Out of Bed
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Looking at Each Other 2022 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Asked a 'Saturday Night Live' Producer for Pete Davidson's Number
Bobbi Brown: Aly & AJ interview
Aly & AJ Are Back, Baby!
Jake Gyllenhaal Smells Good
Jake Gyllenhaal Is Using Fashion and Fragrance to Spread Joy
TBT: Chris Evans & Jenny Slate
TBT: Jenny Slate Called Chris Evans Her "Dream 7th Grade Boyfriend"
Theo James
To Theo James, Timing Is Everything
TBT: Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting
TBT: Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting Moved In Together the Day After a Blind Date
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Knows She Was Destined for Stardom
Broken bride and groom figurines
7 Signs a Monogamous Relationship Isn't For You
Your Therapist is Not Your Friend
Your Therapist Is Not Your Friend, Take It from a Psychiatrist