Millie Bobbie Brown Is Afraid to Return to 'Stranger Things' After Filming 'Enola Holmes 2'

Millie Bobby Brown is so committed to her beloved Enola Holmes character that she's worried she'll bring Enola's quirks into her other projects. In the franchise, which will soon premiere its second installment, the titular character is known for flashing a smile or a wink at the camera and breaking the fourth wall. And at the New York City premiere of Enola Holmes 2, Brown revealed that she's actually afraid of reverting back to Enola's ways once she returns to Stranger Things, according to Today.

"While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of 'Stranger Things,' and I couldn't stop looking at the camera," she explained. "And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I'm so obsessed with it."

"It's like, 'Come along with me on another journey," she added about filming the franchise. "I wake up. I go on another case,' I mean, it's amazing."

During the red carpet portion, the actress opened up to the outlet about working with the iconic Helena Bonham Carter, who plays her on-screen mother in the movies. “To be able to have her alongside me, it’s a dream come true," she gushed. "And it fulfills all of my Harry Potter goals ever."

Brown became a household name after Netflix's Stranger Things blew up. She plays the role of Eleven, who along with her friends, uncovers mysteries and secrets in a 1980s Indiana. The upcoming season will be the final chapter of the hit show.

Enola Holmes 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix this Friday.

