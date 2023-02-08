This TikTok-Viral Primer and Setting Spray Basically Glued My Makeup to My Face for 12 Hours

It lasted through a day at the office, a long commute, and a night out.

By Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on February 8, 2023

Milk Setting Spray and Primer Duo
Milk Setting Spray and Primer Duo.

IMO, great makeup begins with an even better base. That means the primer you reach for and the setting spray you apply should benefit your beauty end goal. A primer well-worth your buck better create the perfect canvas for your makeup, while a great setting spray should always lock it all in. After testing dozens of noteworthy brands and products, I finally found the magic duo that does just that.

Milk Makeup is the vegan beauty brand behind the iconic Future Fluid Cream Concealer, and not only does the brand have A-list followers, such as Hailey Bieber and Drew Barrymore, but it’s also going viral on TikTok. The products that have made it absolutely blow up? Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Setting and Refresh Spray and Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer, which together have garnered 34.6 million TikTok views with people saying their skin “looks amazing” and “fresh.” 

I’ve actually been a fan of the two products since they initially launched in 2019 and 2020, and spoiler alert: They’re beyond phenomenal. But, let’s start with the original primer. The Hydro Grip Primer is a gel formula packed with blue agave, hyaluronic acid, cannabis seed extract, niacinamide, and aloe water. If you’ve never used a gel primer, it may take some getting used to, though the ingredients outweigh any learning curve (you can introduce yourself to the product slowly with a choice of mini, standard, and value sizes). Together, they boost moisture, create a smooth surface for makeup application, and lock in hydration. The product is also clear, making it great for all skin tones. Above all, your makeup will literally be glued to your face (in a good way).

It’s our top-picked beauty primer — and not for just any reason — but don’t just take our word for it; Hydro Grip has over 3,000 five-star reviews on Sephora, with fans calling it a “holy grail” and the “best primer on the market.” “This TikTok-viral primer is everything,” said a reviewer, adding that it’s “definitely a new staple in my routine!!!”

Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer

Sephora

Shop now: $36; sephora.com

Let me just tell you that Milk Makeup’s primer plus the brand’s Hydro Grip Setting and Refresh Spray is a match made in beauty heaven. Available in two sizes, the spray includes many of the same ingredients found in the aforementioned primer, such as blue agave and cannabis seed extract. Rave reviews say you “need this ASAP,” while shoppers are “blown away by this product,” as their “skin looks flawless.” I can attest to all of those claims, as I use the mist almost every day, whether I’m wearing makeup products or not. It’s lightweight, great for all skin types, and gives your complexion the hydration it craves. Not to mention, the lingering glow is all the rage.

Hydro Grip Setting + Refreshing Spray

Sephora

Shop now:$36; sephora.com

The primer and spray seamlessly work together to create the ultimate hold on makeup. Whenever I use the dynamic duo, my makeup stays in place for up to 12 hours, even if I’ve worked a full day, journeyed on a train, and danced the night away.  

I recommend prepping and refreshing your skin the best way I know how: with Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip primer and setting spray. Together, your skin will be ready for whatever the day throws its way. 

