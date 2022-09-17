I Wore This Newly Launched Vegan Concealer for 10+ Hours, and It Didn’t Budge or Get Cakey

Milk Makeup’s newest concealer is my full-coverage go-to.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on September 17, 2022 @ 08:00AM

Photo:

Instagram @milkmakeup

If certain makeup artists were to say, “Jump,” I would ask, “How high?” Katie Jane Hughes is one of them, so when she blurred her under eyes with a new concealer, I turned to Milk Makeup and immediately tried to find my shade. While the makeup artist’s seal of approval is enough to get me to bite, the reality is that you never know how certain products will sit on your own skin until you try them — so, I did. 

I have pale skin, with my main concerns being under eye darkness and redness at the chin. I opted for shade 2C in Milk Makeup’s Future Fluid All Over Cream Concealer, the vegan brand’s newest release, with the hopes that it could bring a little brightness to my under eyes, adding the appearance of a few more hours of sleep when the actual thing wasn’t possible. When I received the new concealer, I applied it to my under-eye area in the late morning to see if it could take me from my afternoon Zoom calls to after-dinner drinks — a true 10-hour test. And, spoiler: it passed.

MILK MAKEUP Future Fluid All Over Medium Coverage Hydrating Concealer

Sephora

Shop now: $29; sephora.com 

For those looking for a true matte concealer in a world of dewy products, this is the one for you. It gives you a shine-free finish that effectively covers blemishes and dark spots without feeling overly heavy. While I’ve noticed that many mattifying concealers lead to cakiness, I never experienced that with Future Fluid — and, even after 10 hours, there were no signs of creasing. Though the long-wear concealer is described as being medium-coverage, I did find that with just one more layer, it could easily be considered full, still giving a natural, brightening finish. 

MILK MAKEUP Future Fluid All Over Medium Coverage Hydrating Concealer Before and After

Kaelin Dodge

While makeup tends to be all about immediate, noticeable results, what I loved about Milk’s newest concealer is that the ingredients combated my under eye bags with more than just coverage. Future Fluid contains six plant-based ingredients for overtime results: Hyaluronic acid adds an extra boost of hydration where applied, aloe vera and arnica sooth, Revivyl and Defensil restore your skin’s barrier, and caffeine (my favorite) to brighten. So while the creamy formula covered my discoloration, its blend of ingredients fixed it.

If you’re looking for immediate and long-term results, Milk Makeup’s newest release checks both boxes. It’s available at Sephora for $29.

