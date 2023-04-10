Milk Bath Nails Are the Dreamy "It" Manicure of 2023

There's just something romantic about a milk bath with flowers gently floating on top, inviting you in to take a calming dip. So, it only makes sense that this spring, we're taking the dreamy vibes to our nails with the latest manicure trend to take over the internet: milk bath nails.



Aptly named, milk bath nails are exactly what they sound like. According to celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce, milk bath nails usually involve painting on milky white polish — traditionally dip or gel — and layering either drawn-on flower decals or actual tiny pieces of dried flowers. Celebrity nail artist at Nailing Hollywood Queenie Nguyen agrees and adds that these nails are meant to mimic the ethereal look of a milky bath with floating flowers.

But as with any nail trend, you can update it and put your own spin on it. Opt for bolder colors, like bright blue or pink, or mix it with other designs, like the classic French mani. No matter what you do, both experts agree that the milky bath nail is the perfect go-to for your spring looks.

"It’s still neutral, but it’s cute and different," says Boyce. "I definitely prefer this look on a natural nail or shorter extension."

How to Get the Look at Home

The good news is that milk bath nails are easy to do on your own. Boyce says you'll first want to file your nails to the desired length and shape. Then, she suggests buffing your nail bed and cleansing it with alcohol to remove any natural oils so that your color stays on longer. Next, she says to put on a basecoat to really lock in your shade.

For your first layer, opt for a milky shade (if you want the classic milk bath nail, she says to go for a white milky polish like Aprés Nail’s Baby’s Breath or Nguyen's pick OPI's Funny Bunny) for the base. While the layer is still wet, Boyce says to press on a few decals like dry flowers into the polish. Let the polish dry for a few minutes before you apply another layer of your milky shade so that the flowers look submerged under milky water. Then seal with a topcoat, and you're good to go.

If you don't have any dried flowers lying around, no need to worry. Nguyen says you can use stickers instead. You can also stick on any design or keep it bare with just the milky shade. It's all about what works best for you.

What to Ask for at the Salon

Because milk bath nails are especially popular in the spring and summer time, Nguyen says that you can easily just ask for them, and your nail artist should be familiar with how to get the look for you. She says you can also describe it as "a milky white nail color with dried flowers encapsulated" if they need more of an explainer.

Boyce says she always suggests finding pictures of the nails (or any nail look you want to try) to give nail artists a visual. "Show your favorite images to your nail artist and see if they are able to create the same look," she says. "I think showing visual images is always best. That way, you are both on the same page."

With all that in mind, we've got you covered if you're looking for inspo. Below are eight milky bath nail designs that will get you ready and excited for spring. Enjoy.

