Miley Cyrus's Versace Gown Was the Perfect Combination of Goth and Princess

Miley Cyrus is in her sliving era, and to prove it, she dropped an album and attended the biggest runway show of Fashion Month all in the same night.

Cyrus had a jam-packed evening on Thursday: first the artist stopped by the Versace Ready-to-Wear Fall 2023 show in a stunning pink-and-black tulle gown with silver chains wrapped around the midsection and over her shoulder and a sky-high leg slit. The black and pink fabric met in the middle to create an ombré effect making the dress feel both gothic and princess-inspired at the same time.

She paired the flowing piece with black strappy heels, a coordinating handbag, and a chunky silver bracelet. Her platinum blonde and under-dyed brown hair was styled in beach waves with a middle part, and her glam included a smoky eye that accentuated her piercing blue eyes and a nude lip.

Cyrus was joined in the front row by a slew of fellow A-listers including Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway, Channing Tatum, Pamela Anderson, and more. At one point, Cyrus posed for an iconic photo with Elton John and Lil Nas X making us hopeful for a collab. Other stars including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner actually walked in the show. Miley also brought along her boyfriend Maxx Morando who wore a navy blue velvet suit over a white T-shirt.

Getty Images

After attending the runway show, Cyrus and Morando popped over to the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura restaurant for her Endless Summer Vacation album release party, which was equally as star-studded as the Versace presentation. Dove Cameron, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Haley Lu Richardson, to name a few, were all in attendance to show Cyrus their support. The album, along with the music video for the song "River," dropped on Friday.

For the special occasion, Cyrus wore a black one-shoulder sequin minidress paired with an oversized teal faux fur coat and a silver baguette bag.

Getty Images

In a preview for her Disney+ special, Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), the performer got candid about the inspiration for the album, which also includes her hit song "Flowers." "It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally, and I guess all my songs kind of evolve," she said. "They can start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it's an April shower. It never stops raining. And then it started raining down like love."

