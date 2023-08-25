We Weren’t Planning on Ugly Crying Over Miley Cyrus’s “Used to Be Young” Music Video Today

And yet? Here we are.

Published on August 25, 2023 @ 11:04AM
Miley Cyrus, dressed in Versace, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
While we can usually count on Miley Cyrus to deliver some of our favorite self-love anthems and pop hits, her latest single, “Used to Be Young,” took a slight departure from her music’s typical upbeat rocker vibes to offer a raw and candid reflection on her past — and we’re not crying, you’re crying.

On Friday, Cyrus released the new single alongside a tear-jerking music video, which shows the star walking down a dark hallway before stopping directly in front of the camera in a red bodysuit layered over a Mickey Mouse T-shirt (as a nod to her time on the Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana). In a press release for the new music, Miley took the time to explain the meaning behind the personal song and why she decided to dedicate it to her fans.

“This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become," she shared. "I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you.”

As the video progresses, Cyrus goes from shedding tears while staring directly into the camera to eventually smiling and laughing while singing the chorus’s emotional lyrics, “I know I used to be crazy / Messed up, but God was it fun / I know I used to be wild / That's 'cause I used to be young / Those wasted nights are not wasted / I remember every one / I know I used to be crazy / That's 'cause I used to be young.”

"It’s super emotional because I am kind of a mini-me of my mom [Tish] and I could see her inside of the camera by using a technology where I could livestream with my mom from inside of the camera,” Miley said of the filming process. 

MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

getty

“So, we could see each other and as she was dancing it just made me cry, it made me laugh, it brought up so many real emotions and I think it’s really letting people into true emotion, which I don’t feel we get to see very much these days.”

“Used to Be Young” serves as the first follow-up to the March release of Miley’s album, Endless Summer Vacation. The single also accompanied a new version of her Backyard Sessions series, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), which is now available to stream on Hulu.

