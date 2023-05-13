Miley Cyrus Teased Her New Single While Posing Topless on Instagram

Another day, another social media slay from Miss Miley Cyrus.



After posing in a high-cut gold bathing suit and matching mirrored sunglasses while teasing the visuals for the song "Jaded" off her Endless Summer Vacation album just yesterday, the singer-slash-songwriter was at it again less than 24 hours later — this time, posing topless as she plugged her new single.



In a slideshow of snapshots shared to her Instagram grid, Miley wore nothing but a pair of dark-wash jeans in bed. Laying on her stomach for the nearly-naked photo shoot, Miley flashed her bare back, as well as her tattoos on her side and arms for the camera. Her new brunette hair and blonde highlights were styled in tousled waves with a middle part, while moody eye makeup and a soft pink lip completed her glam.



"You’re lonely now & I hate it," she captioned the carousel, referencing a line from the chorus of "Jaded."



"Jaded" is seemingly a follow-up to Miley's first single "Flowers" in more ways than one. Not only is it literally the second track on the album after "Flowers," but the song, some believe, is about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Throughout the pop ballad Miley sings about a past love and her regrets in the relationship ("Oh, isn't it a shame that it ended like that? / Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked / We went to Hell, but we never came back.")

According to a source at People, Miley is simply telling her side of the story with the songs on her new album. "Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn't fair. Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken," the insider shared, adding: "She's not trying to bash Liam, but she feels like she has every right to own the narrative after everyone was picking her apart after the breakup."

