Miley Cyrus Responded to the Backlash About Her Decision to Not Go On Tour

"These looks I've been turning don't travel well."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on May 25, 2023 @ 10:04AM
Miley Cyrus
Photo:

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her decision not to take her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, on tour, and now, the artist is responding to backlash from her fans. In an interview with British Vogue, the singer revealed that she doesn't plan on going on tour in the near future, saying that the concept is "not natural" to her.

"Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection," she told the publication at the time. The performer's fans expressed their disappointment, prompting Cyrus to release a statement via social media.

"For clarity, I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever," she explained in a screenshot of a notes app entry. "When I win we win. Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart."

Miley Cyrus

Getty Images

"I'm constantly creating and innovating new ways I can stay stay connected to the audience I love — without sacrificing my own essentials," she continued, explaining why going on the road isn't for her.

"Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades," she continued. "This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road."

"These looks I've been turning don't travel well," she added, lightening the mood. "The archival looks don't fold. I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right NOW."

Fans and industry peers alike expressed their support in the comments section of her Instagram post, including One Republic frontman and songwriter Ryan Tedder who wrote, "Sleeping on a moving bus is literal hell. I’m right there with u Miley ❤️."

