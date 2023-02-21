Miley Cyrus Gave a Shoutout to "Flowers" Wearing a Red Bandeau Bikini Top and Matching Bottoms

In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus is still raking in the accolades for her hit single “Flowers” over a month after its initial Jan. 12 release (which just so happened to coincide with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday) — and what better way to bask in success than while wearing a stunning bikini?

On Tuesday, the singer announced the single’s newest honors in the sexiest manner possible: by sharing a sultry swimwear snap to Instagram. In the photo, Cyrus flexed her posing chops in front of a wooden wall while sporting a red bandeau bikini top paired with matching high-cut, cheeky bottoms that featured a singular hip bone-baring waist buckle. Skipping any major accessories, save for two simple cuff earrings, Miley completed the ensemble by opting for a dark-lined eye look and a glossy pink lip, and she wore her blonde hair down in natural curls.

“Flowers is #1 @ Pop Radio for the first time & #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again for the 5th Week in a row!” Cyrus captioned the post. “THANK YOU & I LOVE YOU! ❤️”

Miley’s post came just a day after she shared a separate snap in the same outfit to her account, this time posing on her knees with her arms stretched over her head and to the side. “I’m driving around town in a beat up old mercedes, you think I’m crazy. You might be right,” she captioned the photo, potentially teasing lyrics to her upcoming album. “#EndlessSummerVacation #March10.”

The post also comes a week after Cyrus opened up about the special meaning behind “Flowers” with a sweet, Valentine’s Day-themed post. “With Valentines Day coming up tomorrow this song feels even more meaningful to me. I hope this holiday is filled with the joy of honoring LOVE in all of its forms,” she wrote. “It’s human nature to want to give & receive it. Sharing your love is special but it’s always important to save enough of that love for yourself. YOU are enough anything more is just extra. 💋”