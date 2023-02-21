Miley Cyrus Gave a Shoutout to "Flowers" Wearing a Red Bandeau Bikini Top and Matching Bottoms

No better way to celebrate success than in a swimsuit.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 @ 01:29PM
Miley Cyrus red bikini instagram
Photo:

instagram/miley cyrus

In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus is still raking in the accolades for her hit single “Flowers” over a month after its initial Jan. 12 release (which just so happened to coincide with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday) — and what better way to bask in success than while wearing a stunning bikini?

On Tuesday, the singer announced the single’s newest honors in the sexiest manner possible: by sharing a sultry swimwear snap to Instagram. In the photo, Cyrus flexed her posing chops in front of a wooden wall while sporting a red bandeau bikini top paired with matching high-cut, cheeky bottoms that featured a singular hip bone-baring waist buckle. Skipping any major accessories, save for two simple cuff earrings, Miley completed the ensemble by opting for a dark-lined eye look and a glossy pink lip, and she wore her blonde hair down in natural curls.

“Flowers is #1 @ Pop Radio for the first time & #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again for the 5th Week in a row!” Cyrus captioned the post. “THANK YOU & I LOVE YOU! ❤️”

Miley’s post came just a day after she shared a separate snap in the same outfit to her account, this time posing on her knees with her arms stretched over her head and to the side. “I’m driving around town in a beat up old mercedes, you think I’m crazy. You might be right,” she captioned the photo, potentially teasing lyrics to her upcoming album. “#EndlessSummerVacation #March10.”

The post also comes a week after Cyrus opened up about the special meaning behind “Flowers” with a sweet, Valentine’s Day-themed post. “With Valentines Day coming up tomorrow this song feels even more meaningful to me. I hope this holiday is filled with the joy of honoring LOVE in all of its forms,” she wrote. “It’s human nature to want to give & receive it. Sharing your love is special but it’s always important to save enough of that love for yourself. YOU are enough anything more is just extra. 💋”

Related Articles
Simone Ashley Sparkly Top
Simone Ashley Just Went Braless In A Sparkly, Side Boob-Baring Party Top
Sydney sweeney berlin film festival red carpet gown
Sydney Sweeney Channeled Jessica Rabbit in the Glitziest Red Gown
Kim kardashian rick owens pink set ig
Kim Kardashian's Holographic Pink Skirt and Tube Top Set Couldn't Have Been Shinier
Bella Hadid lime green layered jackets Instagram
Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Lime Green Pants With Three Layered Zip-Up Jackets
Katy Perry in Zebra
Katy Perry Paired a Zebra Jacket and Micro-Miniskirt Set With a Sequined Crop Top
Kendall Jenner golden hour sundress instagram
Kendall Jenner Wore the Breeziest Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Cutout Dress During Golden Hour
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Paired a Basic Beige Blazer with a Fringed-Leather Carwash Skirt
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super Convenient Version of the Wide-Leg Jeans Almost Every Celebrity Owns
Julia Fox Red Hair Fashion Week 2023
Julia Fox Debuted Fire-Engine Red Hair and Matching Eyebrows in a Sheer Jersey at Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Unexpected Boots With Her Oversized Jacket
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Unexpected Boots With Her Oversized Jacket
Kylie Jenner Gold Bikini
Kylie Jenner’s Latest Tropical Look Included a Gold Upside-Down Bikini With a Matching Sarong
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Looked Like a Wrapped Gift in a Red Polka-Dot Micro Minidress
PatBO Fall 2023
Here's Why Celebrities Love PatBO's Sexy, Nostalgic Dresses
Pink Women's Health Magazine Cover 2023
Pink Paired Her Cut-Out Swimsuit With a Metallic Silver Trench Coat
Dua Lipa denim on denim
Dua Lipa's Canadian Tuxedo Included a Knee-Length Skirt and the Slouchiest Jean Jacket
EmRata Courtside Look
Emily Ratajkowski Paired an Itty-Bitty Bra Top With Low-Rise Leggings For a Date Night With Eric Andre