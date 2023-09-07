This Is the Moment Miley Cyrus Realized Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Was ‘No Longer Going to Work’

Nearly four years after filing for divorce, Miley Cyrus is getting candid about her 10-year relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. In another video from her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series, the singer-songwriter opened up about the moment she realized her marriage with Hemsworth was “no longer going to work.”

On Wednesday, the pop sensation posted “Part 37” of her TikTok series to “slow down” and share a time in her life that was “actually serious.”

Getty Images

“Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made,” she began recounting the instant she acknowledged that her marriage was over at the Glastonbury music festival in June 2019.

“Me and Liam’s commitment to being married, of course, came from a place of love first because we had been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could," she continued.

It was the day of her Glastonbury show when she decided "it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship."

“That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first,” she continued. “I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case — that the human comes first.”

Getty Images

Following Cyrus’s performance in Glastonbury, Hemsworth filed for divorce in Aug. 2019 before settling in 2020.

Despite the heartache and breakup, Cyrus has recently shared some nostalgic, aww-worthy memories from her relationship with her ex, specifically the time she fell in love with him on the set of The Last Song.

“I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real life and in real time,” she said. “So, the chemistry was undeniable and that was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship.”