Miley Cyrus Posed Poolside In Nothing But a Lacy Black Bra and Underwear Set

Just days after Miley Cyrus dropped the biggest news of the year (so far) by announcing her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, while suspended from a trapeze bar, the singer took promotional matters into her own hands yet again.

On Wednesday, Cyrus shared a casual poolside photo with her 192 million Instagram followers to remind everyone of her lead single’s fast-approaching release. In the post, captioned, “FLOWERS. SINGLE AND VIDEO RELEASE. TOMORROW,” the singer appeared to pose fresh out of the water in nothing but a lacy black bra and a matching pair of underwear. Both the set’s top and bottom featured sheer paneling and delicate details, and Miley accessorized the look with one of her go-to staples: a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

The California native channeled an effortless vibe by wearing blonde hair damp and slicked back from the water, and she appeared to go makeup-free in the snap. The image also included a graphic to show fans when “Flowers” will hit streaming platforms on Jan. 12 depending on where they're at in the world, from New York City to Sydney, Australia.

Last week, Cyrus shared her initial album announcement (which comes out on March 10), including a monologue detailing what’s potentially to come. “We met each other on the neon dingy, past the manta rays and palm trees. Glowing creatures beamed down from great heights, electric eels and red venom,” the rocker read over clips of Los Angeles scenes.

“In the sky, we could see the riders on horseback, on comets coming toward us, kicking up with laughter,” Cyrus continued. “My friend Big Twitchie rode the boat into the light, surfed the north break. We danced until there was nothing left — just me and Twitchie, 'cause that's all we knew.”