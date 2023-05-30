Miley Cyrus Keeps a “Lifetime Supply” of the Concealer Shoppers With Mature Skin Call a “Holy Grail”

Some declare it “the best” for hiding fine lines.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 @ 05:53PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Miley Cyrus Has a Lifetime Supply of This Concealer That Shoppers Dub "The Best" for Hiding Fine Lines
Photo:

Getty Images

When I look through photos of myself in high school, what baffles me the most is how I managed to add texture to my perfectly smooth under eyes with layers of cakey concealer. Although achieving that bright, crease-free look has only gotten harder with age, years of practice and high-quality products are now my keys to success — and it turns out that Miley Cyrus can relate. The 30-year-old singer has been in the spotlight since her teens, and carries a bag full of top notch beauty products that proves it. In addition to the favorite Gucci Nourishing Balm (which she insists you can put anywhere), Cyrus also shared her go-to concealer in a recent interview with British Vogue.

“[Pat McGrath] gave it to me as a gift,” Cyrus recalled of the Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Concealer. “Her skin looked so beautiful and glowing, so I asked what she had on… at the end of the shoot she gave me a lifetime supply.” Of all the formulas to own an unlimited amount of, this one would certainly be my pick. Since the concealer is both lightweight and full coverage, it’s very easy to use, especially around areas that wrinkle and crease easily. As Cyrus mentioned, it’s also slightly reflective, giving your skin a healthy, natural looking-glow. Most notably, it’s also incredibly moisturizing despite its matte finish thanks to hydrating glycerin — a huge plus for those looking to soften the appearance of fine lines. 

You can snag the concealer in a wide shade range that includes 37 colors with several undertones, from light with yellow neutral undertones to medium deep with red undertones. 

Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer

Pat McGrath

Shop now: $34; patmcgrathlabs.com

Hundreds of shoppers love the Pat McGrath concealer, confirming that it “glides on perfectly” and doesn’t cake. “Literally the best concealer out there,” said one shopper, who raved that the texture feels “silky on skin” and “works miracles” when it comes to “hiding wrinkles.” Another reviewer who works as a makeup artist agreed that the formula is their “holy grail” for achieving “all day” coverage with minimal creasing. “I can use it on any client regardless of skin type,” they added. A third stated simply that they look “10 years younger” after applying it to their under-eyes. 

If all my years of experimenting with products has taught me anything, it’s that achieving a “photo-ready” look is less about the time you put into doing makeup and more about what products you’re actually using. With that in mind, shop Cyrus’s favorite concealer on the Pat McGrath Labs site for $34

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Out of 30,500+ Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 30 Worth Shopping
Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale Has 30,500+ Deals, but These Are the 30 Worth Shopping for Up to 60% Off
Editor-Approved MDW Amazon Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 7 Best Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps
Related Articles
Westman Ateleier celeb skincare sale
Hollywood’s Go-To Makeup Brand Used by Michelle Pfeiffer, Cameron Diaz, and Martha Stewart Is on Rare Sale
Best Eyeliner Pencils of 2023
The 15 Best Eyeliner Pencils of 2023 to Add Definition and Drama
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Full Coverage Concealer
67-Year-Old Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling $14 Concealer “Absolute Magic” for Erasing Dark Under-Eyes
People Think I'm Wearing Fake Lashes When I Use This Editor-Loved Lengthening Mascara That "Never Disappoints"
Our Editors Were So Impressed With This Long-Lasting Mascara, It’s Now Their Go-To Formula
Amazonâs Epic 2-Day Summer Beauty Sale Has Discounts on LâOreal, Drybar, and Mario Badescu for Up to 50% Off
Amazon Is Having a Surprise 2-Day Summer Beauty Sale, and It’s Full of Best-Selling Products Starting at $8
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Responded to the Backlash About Her Decision to Not Go On Tour
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Hailey Bieber Uses This Ultra-Light Foundation for "Natural, Glowy” Skin
Maybelline Fit Me Loose Setting Powder
My Secret to a Flawless Complexion Is the $7 Setting Powder Shoppers Say is Like “Wearing a Filter”
Best Concealers For Mature Skin
The 15 Best Concealers for Mature Skin That Won't Settle Into Fine Lines
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Perfector
Shoppers Say This $18 Blurring Primer Makes Mature Skin Look “Younger and Smoother”
Hailey Bieber concealer Make Beauty sale
Hailey Bieber and I Both Use This Second Skin-Like Concealer for Warm Weather Makeup Looks
Best Bronzing Drops of 2023
The 16 Best Bronzing Drops of 2023 for Glowing, Sun-Kissed Skin
Milani Foundation Bottles
This $11 Foundation-Concealer Hybrid Covers My Dark Circles and Hyperpigmentation in Just 1 Step
Virtue FlourishÂ® Brow Density Booster Serum
I Bleached, Dyed, and Laminated My Brows to Their Breaking Point, but This Growth Serum Restored Them
Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $12 Skin-Illuminating Product
Martha Stewart's "Dewy" Cover Shoot Glow Was Thanks to This $5 Skin-Illuminating Product
Nearly 10,000 Shoppers Love This Eyebrow Pencil That Provides Long-Lasting, "Real Brow" Results
Nearly 10,000 Shoppers Love This Eyebrow Pencil That Provides Long-Lasting, "Real Brow" Results