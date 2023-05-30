Miley Cyrus Keeps a “Lifetime Supply” of the Concealer Shoppers With Mature Skin Call a “Holy Grail”

When I look through photos of myself in high school, what baffles me the most is how I managed to add texture to my perfectly smooth under eyes with layers of cakey concealer. Although achieving that bright, crease-free look has only gotten harder with age, years of practice and high-quality products are now my keys to success — and it turns out that Miley Cyrus can relate. The 30-year-old singer has been in the spotlight since her teens, and carries a bag full of top notch beauty products that proves it. In addition to the favorite Gucci Nourishing Balm (which she insists you can put anywhere), Cyrus also shared her go-to concealer in a recent interview with British Vogue.

“[Pat McGrath] gave it to me as a gift,” Cyrus recalled of the Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Concealer. “Her skin looked so beautiful and glowing, so I asked what she had on… at the end of the shoot she gave me a lifetime supply.” Of all the formulas to own an unlimited amount of, this one would certainly be my pick. Since the concealer is both lightweight and full coverage, it’s very easy to use, especially around areas that wrinkle and crease easily. As Cyrus mentioned, it’s also slightly reflective, giving your skin a healthy, natural looking-glow. Most notably, it’s also incredibly moisturizing despite its matte finish thanks to hydrating glycerin — a huge plus for those looking to soften the appearance of fine lines.

You can snag the concealer in a wide shade range that includes 37 colors with several undertones, from light with yellow neutral undertones to medium deep with red undertones.

Pat McGrath

Hundreds of shoppers love the Pat McGrath concealer, confirming that it “glides on perfectly” and doesn’t cake. “Literally the best concealer out there,” said one shopper, who raved that the texture feels “silky on skin” and “works miracles” when it comes to “hiding wrinkles.” Another reviewer who works as a makeup artist agreed that the formula is their “holy grail” for achieving “all day” coverage with minimal creasing. “I can use it on any client regardless of skin type,” they added. A third stated simply that they look “10 years younger” after applying it to their under-eyes.

If all my years of experimenting with products has taught me anything, it’s that achieving a “photo-ready” look is less about the time you put into doing makeup and more about what products you’re actually using. With that in mind, shop Cyrus’s favorite concealer on the Pat McGrath Labs site for $34.

