Miley Cyrus Put a Quirky Spin on the Pantsless Trend With a One-Legged Catsuit

Miley Cyrus can't make up her mind about the no-pants trend. She's literally one leg in, one leg out on the style — according to her latest look.



Yesterday, the singer-songwriter announced her latest project, an upcoming Disney+ special titled Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), in celebration of her new album's release (March 10) with a teaser video on Instagram. In the short clip, Miley's outfit is what caught everyone's attention: a vintage Maison Martin Margiela black jumpsuit with only one pant-leg. The strapless catsuit swathed just a single leg in spandex-like fabric, while the other side was cut off at the hips.



Miley paired the archival number with matching black strappy sandals and not much else. Beauty-wise, she wore her platinum blonde hair down in crimped waves with a middle part and teamed her pink lip with smoky eye makeup.

This is just one of many promotional looks Miley has worn in honor of her upcoming album thus far. She first announced she would be coming out with new music while dressed in a silky black bodysuit with a massive side-baring cutout, and after that, she wore a vintage metallic gold Yves Saint Laurent two-piece set consisting of a low-rise maxi skirt and matching hooded crop top, as well as a red bandeau bikini by Tom Ford for Gucci in 1997.

The Disney+ original will showcase Miley's first performance of her entire eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation – including her hit single "Flowers."