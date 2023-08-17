Miley Cyrus Announced a New Single Dedicated to Her “Loyal Fans” While Wearing a Mickey Mouse T-Shirt

"August 25TH. USED TO BE YOUNG."

Just hours after Selena Gomez shared news of her upcoming single, “Single Soon,” on Instagram, fellow Disney Channel alum and rocker, Miley Cyrus, decided to get in on the single reveal fun by announcing her next release, “Used to Be Young,” out Aug. 25 — and the announcement seems to be throwing some subtle shade at her past.

On Thursday, the singer hard-launched the news on her Instagram by posting a short video for her 213 million followers. In the clip, Cyrus can be seen walking towards the camera in a black-and-white Mickey Mouse graphic T-shirt layered underneath a red bedazzled bodysuit and paired with calf-length sheer black tights. The A-lister rounded out her look by adding a pair of silver rhinestone-embellished high heels, and she kept her makeup to a minimum while styling her blonde hair in beachy waves with a middle part.

Miley cyrus âUsed to Be Young" announcement

Instagram/miley cyrus

In addition to announcing the release of her single, Miley also revealed that an extended version of  Endless Summer VacationBackyard Sessions” will debut just a day before the new song’s release. 

“August 25TH. USED TO BE YOUNG. In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues,” she captioned the post. “Aug 24th @ 10pm EDT on ABC. This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY.”

Cyrus then explained that the new single is set to honor fans who’ve stuck by her side over the years, adding, “This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME. Always, Miley.”

Miley’s post comes just days after she teased the upcoming single with a separate cryptic post on Instagram that read, “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young.”

The singer first shared those exact lyrics (and explained the meaning behind them) when speaking to British Vogue back in June. 

“I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused," she told the publication at the time. “Now that I'm an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child.”

