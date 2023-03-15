Miley Cyrus Is the "Happiest She’s Been in a Long Time"

Miley Cyrus is a wonder woman who’s thirty, flirty, and thriving. While she's been busy soaking up the success of her eighth studio album “Endless Summer Vacation” — the pop sensation’s smash hit “Flowers” broke the record as the most streamed song in a week on Spotify after its Jan. 13 release — a source tells People that the singer is finally in a good place after her very public and painful divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

"She's the healthiest and happiest she's been in a long time," the insider shared. "Everyone was blaming her for the divorce and calling her this wild child, but that wasn't fair. Their relationship and marriage was toxic, and she was heartbroken."

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, and later began an on-again, off-again relationship before tying the knot in Dec. 2018. Less than a year later, the couple split and officially divorced Feb. 2020.

Amidst her divorce, Cyrus debuted her glam rock album “Plastic Hearts” in Nov. 2020. But a source revealed to the publication that she finally feels ready to "tell her side of the story" after having "had time to process and heal" from the split.

Hemsworth is never directly referenced in the album, but fans have speculated that there is some subtle shade directed at the Hunger Games actor — she released her self-love anthem “Flowers” on Hemsworth’s birthday and her song “Muddy Feet,” references an ex smelling of "perfume that I didn't purchase."

"She's not trying to bash Liam, but she feels like she has every right to own the narrative after everyone was picking her apart after the breakup," the insider said.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

Hemsworth is now dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks and Miley moved on with drummer Maxx Morando, whom she started dating in late 2021.

A second source told People that Morando — who produced two songs on “Endless Summer Vacation” — is a "cool guy" that Cyrus finds refreshing because of his drama-free personality.

"He has no interest in being a huge celebrity; he's very low-key. Miley loves these qualities," the source said. "Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other's careers. Miley is enjoying life and things are great."