Miley Cyrus Paired Her High-Cut White Bikini With Even Higher Stilettos

Miley Cyrus has a (very fashionable) history of always going the controversial route when it comes to picking outfits (see: the shortest romper and teeny bikinis). Her latest look is no exception, and in fact, she upped the ante by pairing her high-cut swimsuit with super-tall and skinny stiletto heels.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a photo to her Instagram celebrating another week of her hit song Flowers being at the top of the charts. In the selfie, Cyrus wore a white, one-shoulder swimsuit with the highest cut hips which she exaggerated even further by posing in a plié with her knees bent and turned out to the sides. One arm was held in a 90-degree angle pointing up, showing off her bicep and tattoos while the other was turned in the opposite direction. Cyrus paired the one-piece with black pointy-toe stilettos with nearly microscopic thin heels. Her blonde hair was styled in beach waves with a middle part, and her glam included a bold red lip.

"Flowers is spending a 12th week globally at #1," she captioned the post. "THANKS TO YOU!"

The song has been topping all the charts since it first dropped back in January. Cyrus later followed up the single's release with a whole album titled Endless Summer Vacation. In March, the singer and personality invited many of her celeb friends for a star-studded album release bash at the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura restaurant. For the special occasion, Cyrus wore a sparkly black one-shoulder minidress with a teal faux fur coat.

Getty Images

During her Disney+ special, Backyard Sessions, the star performed stripped-down and acoustic versions of hit songs while explaining the inspiration behind the album. "It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally, and I guess all my songs kind of evolve," she said during the special show. "They can start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it's an April shower. It never stops raining. And then it started raining down like love.