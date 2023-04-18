Celebrity Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus Paired Her High-Cut White Bikini With Even Higher Stilettos She's in her sliving era. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 18, 2023 @ 12:14PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Miley Cyrus has a (very fashionable) history of always going the controversial route when it comes to picking outfits (see: the shortest romper and teeny bikinis). Her latest look is no exception, and in fact, she upped the ante by pairing her high-cut swimsuit with super-tall and skinny stiletto heels. On Tuesday, the singer shared a photo to her Instagram celebrating another week of her hit song Flowers being at the top of the charts. In the selfie, Cyrus wore a white, one-shoulder swimsuit with the highest cut hips which she exaggerated even further by posing in a plié with her knees bent and turned out to the sides. One arm was held in a 90-degree angle pointing up, showing off her bicep and tattoos while the other was turned in the opposite direction. Cyrus paired the one-piece with black pointy-toe stilettos with nearly microscopic thin heels. Her blonde hair was styled in beach waves with a middle part, and her glam included a bold red lip. Miley Cyrus Is the "Happiest She’s Been in a Long Time" "Flowers is spending a 12th week globally at #1," she captioned the post. "THANKS TO YOU!" The song has been topping all the charts since it first dropped back in January. Cyrus later followed up the single's release with a whole album titled Endless Summer Vacation. In March, the singer and personality invited many of her celeb friends for a star-studded album release bash at the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura restaurant. For the special occasion, Cyrus wore a sparkly black one-shoulder minidress with a teal faux fur coat. Getty Images During her Disney+ special, Backyard Sessions, the star performed stripped-down and acoustic versions of hit songs while explaining the inspiration behind the album. "It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally, and I guess all my songs kind of evolve," she said during the special show. "They can start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it's an April shower. It never stops raining. And then it started raining down like love.