Miley Cyrus Celebrated the Success of "Flowers" in a Minidress With a Huge Keyhole Detail

Miley Cyrus has a lot to celebrate. For starters, her new single "Flowers" went on to become the source of many viral fan theories, the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, and the number one record on the Billboard Hot 100. The singer is taking a moment to appreciate all the attention and praise with an Instagram post showing her gratitude.

Cyrus posted a duo of snaps which captured the star doing what appears to be a victory dance of sorts. In the shots, Cyrus wears a black velvet minidress with bell sleeves and a plunging keyhole neckline with a metal clasp. Cyrus paired the micro-mini with sheer black stockings and kept accessories to a minimum, save for some dainty silver jewelry. Her platinum blonde hair is pulled into a messy updo with a few face-framing strands, and she kept her glam neutral opting for a skin-tone lip and gold eyeshadow.

The first slide documents the singer jamming out with her arms held out on either side in a field-post position, while the second picture shows her hands open, palms facing towards the camera as if to "raise the roof."

"Celebrating 'Flowers' being #1 around the world again this week!" she captioned the post. "I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful."

Many fans speculated that the single was Cyrus's answer to the ending of her 10-year-long relationship with Liam Hemsworth. The lyrics and chorus melody of "Flowers" eerily mirror Bruno Mars's popular song "When I Was Your Man," which Hemsworth allegedly dedicated to Cyrus at their wedding in 2018, and she released the song on Hemsworth's birthday.

Her sister, Brandi Cyrus, addressed the internet theories during an episode of her podcast Your Favorite Things with Wells Adams. “It’s so entertaining,” she said, per Us Weekly. “The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know, can’t say. Genius though.”