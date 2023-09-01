Miley Cyrus Revealed She Fell In Love With Liam Hemsworth While Filming ‘The Last Song’

If you’re anything like me, you’ve spent the last week endlessly scrolling through Miley Cyrus’s “Used to Be Young” TikTok series to the point that it’s time I check my screen time. Checking my push notifications for her latest installment in the series has practically become a morning ritual. And today’s TikTok brought me back to 2010, having me queue up The Last Song for the millionth time.

On Friday, Miley posted a string of TikToks celebrating her new hit "Used to Be Young.” Some were humorous tidbits about her life, like the viral 2009 paparazzi shot of her, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato, which showed that she’s bisexual.

"If you guys didn't know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don't know what's wrong with you," she joked.

Others pulled at your heartstrings, specifically part 20, when she opened up about her 10-year relationship with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

In the video, Miley held up the iconic movie poster photo of her and Liam as shared that she was obligated to work with Disney on one more project, which led to The Last Song. When she was casting for who would play her boyfriend, Will, she revealed Liam was who she chose.

“We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three. Liam was a part of the final three,” she shared. “We all know how that ended!”

While looking back on the success of the film, Miley revealed why she believes it was “so special" — she was very much falling in love with Liam IRL (I’m not crying, you are).

“I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real life and in real time,” she said. “So, the chemistry was undeniable and that was the beginning of a long 10-year relationship.”

On a lighter note, she ended the clip jokingly saying, “I’m just your average teen with 250 individual hair extensions,” as she pointed out her laughable hair at that time.