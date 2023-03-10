Fans Think Miley Cyrus Addressed That Liam Hemsworth Drama in a New Song

Today, Miley Cyrus released her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, and fans have already been eating it up. One song in particular has sparked the internet's interest, causing speculation about Cyrus's past marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

The two were together on-and-off for about 10 years before calling it quits in 2019. When the singer dropped the album's first single, "Flowers," listeners were quick to point out Easter eggs that alluded to their relationship. Now, the lyrics in the song "Muddy Feet," which also features Sia, have fans thinking Cyrus is singing about the cheating allegations tied to Hemsworth.

"And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase / Now I know why you've been closing the curtains / Get the fuck out of my house," she sings on the track. "I don't know who the hell you think you're messin' with / Get the fuck out of my house with that shit / Get the fuck out of my life with that."

In the chorus, Cyrus sings about "muddy feet," probably referring to her ex-partner's messy behavior.

Courtesy of Columbia Records

"Oh Liam Hemsworth you will crumble for your sins, Miley went into muddy feet mad mad! CALL HIM OUT MOTHER . Miley Cyrus Muddy Feet instant classic," one fan shared on Twitter. Another user wrote, Miley was PISSED on Muddy Feet, Liam really made her mad." Another added, "She ate liam in Muddy feet."



The album has 13 tracks, including a demo of her viral song "Flowers" and a track called "Thousand Miles" with Brandi Carlile. The performer also released her Disney+ Special, Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), on Friday, which included stripped-down performances of her new music, as well as old favorites like "The Climb."

