Miley Cyrus Just Debuted New Brunette Hair With Money-Piece Highlights

Miley Ray Stewart is back.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on April 24, 2023 @ 09:31AM
Miley Cyrus
Photo:

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has officially entered a new hair phase — and it’s one that we all know and love.

This weekend, Miley ditched her platinum blonde hair with skunk-style roots and returned to her natural brunette color. But with Miley being Miley, she still managed to keep her dark brown hair intriguing with a set of money-piece highlights. On Sunday, the singer showed off her fresh ‘do on the step-and-repeat, and in the video, she styled her brand-new brunette shag with loads of tousled texture and a middle part.

But perhaps even more eye-catching than Miley’s hair was her sophisticated two-piece set. Sporting a strapless plunging bustier top, she referenced one of Madonna’s most memorable (and controversial) outfits of all time. Reviving the rebellious Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra with a structured corset, she rounded out her look with a black leather midi skirt, a pair of matching opera gloves, and black pointed-toe pumps with bows.

Miley is seemingly booked and busy celebrating another week of her hit song Flowers being at the top of the charts. Since it dropped in January, the ultimate self-love anthem is her longest-running number one hit. Miley later followed up the single's release with an album titled Endless Summer Vacation, which is a lyrical love letter to L.A.

Miley Cyrus Album Release Party 2023

Getty Images

During her Disney+ special, Backyard Sessions, the star performed stripped-down and acoustic versions of her hit records while sharing the inspiration behind the album. "It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally, and I guess all my songs kind of evolve," she explained during the special show. "They can start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it's an April shower. It never stops raining. And then it started raining down like love."

