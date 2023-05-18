Miley Cyrus Says She Was "Harshly Judged" as a Child Star

And she feels guilty over all the "controversy and upset" she caused.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 @ 01:05PM
Miley Cyrus
Photo:

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Before summer even officially started, fans were already calling Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" the song of the season — and it's well on its way to being the song of 2023, if not the anthem of an entire generation. In a new interview with British Vogue, not only does Cyrus offer up some insight into the true meaning of the track, but she also addressed her past, including how she reflects on all the controversy that surrounded her image as she twerked her way into making headlines while pulling focus from her music.

Anyone listening to "Flowers" connected it to Cyrus's relationship with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. During her interview, Cyrus noted that the song originally had different lyrics and a totally different vibe that put it squarely in the realm of midcentury pop, not the rhythmic, pulsating song we now know (and love).

“I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better,’” she said, adding that she eventually turned it around completely: “The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.”

She went on to speak frankly about the success of "Flowers," acknowledging that it won't top the charts forever.

“A lot of headlines [recently] have said, ‘This is Miley’s moment.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s exactly what it is. It’s a moment. And it will be over,'" she said.

Miley Cyrus

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Later in the chat, Cyrus spoke about how growing up in the spotlight shaped who she is today — and how she would approach child stars now, knowing how it can affect people.

“I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused,” she says. “Now that I’m an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child.”

She explained that all the spotlight-stealing antics that she stacked on her résumé were just a way for her to distance herself from Hannah Montana.

“I’m actually not an attention-seeking person, sitting here as a 30-year-old grown woman,” she said. “I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played. Anyone, when you’re 20 or 21, you have more to prove. ‘I’m not my parents.’ ‘I am who I am.’”

Related Articles
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Megan Fox Says She's "Never, Ever" Loved Her Body Due to Body Dysmorphia
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
The Royal Family Won't Be Commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chase
Katie Holmes Cannes
Katie Holmes Just Proved Coastal Grandmother Is Still in for Summer 2023
Kate Middleton Visits The Anna Freud Charity
Kate Middleton's Kelly Green Shirtdress Was Sending a Special Message
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Silver Sequined Tube Dress Is the Perfect Party Look for Summer
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's Crystal-Encrusted Skirt Suit Is Ready to Party
Zendaya Bulgari Event
Zendaya Paired Her Black Off-The-Shoulder Velvet Gown With a Diamond Viper Necklace
Priyanka Chopra Bulgari Event
Priyanka Chopra's Two-Piece Fuchsia Set Featured a Multi-Colored Floral Embellishment
Anne Hathaway Bulgari
Anne Hathaway’s Glittery Gold Gown Came With a Sky-High Leg Slit and an Attached Hood
Lizzo 2023 Met Gala
Lizzo Doesn't "Ever Want To Be Thin"
NEWS: Blake Lively red Hair
Blake Lively's Curly Red Hair Is Giving the Internet Major Feelings
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Sources Say Prince William Won’t Be Inviting His Brother Harry to His Coronation
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Said She's "Still Learning" About Royal Life
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s Late-Night Recording Studio Date Unofficially Confirmed That They’re Very Much Official
Dua Lipa Met Gala
Dua Lipa's Smudged Eyeliner Makes Us Want to Shop at Hot Topic Again
Kate Middleton Dame Kelly Holmes Trust
Kate Middleton Looked Like Sunshine in an All-White Outfit and a Bright Yellow Blazer