Miley Cyrus Didn't Make a Single Dollar From the Bangerz Tour

With everyone buzzing about huge artists and their even bigger summer tours breaking records (we're looking at you, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé), Miley Cyrus is opening up about her own experience on the road — and how it's a little different from what's going on today. She explained that back in 2014, when she was out supporting her Bangerz album, her tour didn't turn a profit because of its outlandish production and huge sets and props — and Cyrus is totally fine with that. She broke it all down as part of her "Used to Be Young" video series, which has seen her reflect on huge moments in her career, like the end of Hannah Montana and her Vanity Fair cover.

"The Bangerz Tour was an investment in myself," she said in a TikTok video posted on Sept. 4. "A lot of these ideas were so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces. And so I had big puppets, oversized beds, I came out of my own face on my tongue."

"I didn't make a dime on this tour because I wanted the tour to be excellent," she added.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I said, 'There's no one I would rather invest in than myself.' So, I paid for it all, to make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved," she explained to anyone wondering why she'd embark on such an over-the-top tour if it wasn't going to make her any money.



She also explained the end of the show, which saw her fly into the sky in a finale reminiscent of Jim Carrey's The Truman Show. It was a meta nod to her life under the microscope of fame and she hoped that the not-so-subtle homage was something that would resonate with fans.

"She goes, 'How would you want to end this concert? The show is so big, how do you end it?'" Miley said of working with creative director Diane Martel. "And I wanted to end it in a Truman Show reference, so I flew out on a giant hot dog, obviously, and I left through all the clouds and the exit sign the way that Jim Carrey does, because I felt like The Truman Show was really a reflection of my life."

