Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels

According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.

On Thursday, the singer kicked off the new year right by sharing an Instagram post in promotion of her upcoming eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. In the photo, which doubled as a cover art reveal, Miley flexed her posing chops while hanging from a trapeze bar wearing only a silky black high-neck bodysuit (complete with side-baring cutouts), black stiletto heels, and oversized black sunglasses. Cyrus’s glam gave Old Hollywood glamour, with a clean complexion and a cheery red lip, and she wore her platinum hair with brunette lowlights down in beachy waves with a middle part.

"ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10,” the singer aptly captioned the post.

Miley’s post came shortly after she shared a teaser trailer for the album on her account, which showed clips of the star in various Los Angeles locations paired with a dramatic voiceover. “We met each other on the neon dingy, past the manta rays and palm trees. Glowing creatures beamed down from great heights, electric eels and red venom,” she said in the video.

“In the sky, we could see the riders on horseback, on comets coming toward us, kicking up with laughter,” Cyrus continued. “My friend Big Twitchie rode the boat into the light, surfed the north break. We danced until there was nothing left — just me and Twitchie, 'cause that's all we knew.”

