I Tried the $11 Eye Tint Everyone Is Talking About, and It Works Better Than Concealers Double the Price

Under-eye bags, begone.

By
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden writes about fashion and beauty products for InStyle and specializes in the entire lifestyle spectrum, from parenting to wellness to breaking trends. She's contributed to many sites such as Byrdie, Verywell Family, and Insider. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I Tried This TikTok-Loved $11 Eye Tint, and It Works Better Than Concealers Double the Price
Photo:

Instagram @milani

Under-eye circles and bags are a problem as old as time (which makes the unusual trend on TikTok of purposely giving yourself under-eye bags all the more perplexing). A fresh face starts with bright and smooth under-eyes, so it makes sense that we’re on a continual quest to find the best products to keep us looking awake, alert, and healthy; sometimes, coffee and concealer just aren’t enough.

Despite being on this planet for 30-something odd years, I really hadn’t paid attention to color correctors until I was served up a video praising Milani’s Supercharged Brightening Under-Eye Tint. Bethenny Frankel has single-handedly gotten me interested in drugstore makeup for the first time since I was in highschool, so these videos purporting inexpensive miracle workers always grab my attention. I watched TikTok creator Jessica Smith show off the Under-Eye Tint, and I was sold in under 15 seconds. I’m not alone — two of Smith’s videos on this product have garnered over one million views each, and the hashtag #milaniunderyebrighteningtint has 1.6 million views to date.

Supercharged Brightening Undereye Tint

Ulta

Shop now: $11; ulta.com

Available in pink, peach (which is currently sold out), and dark peach, the tint color corrects while leaving behind a luminescent glow. My under-eyes feel instantly brightened, and more importantly, they feel hydrated. That’s most likely because it contains hyaluronic acid, plant-based collagen, niacinamide, and caffeine — a powerhouse mixture of ingredients that reliably produce dewy, moisturized skin. It only takes a tiny drop of Milani’s Supercharged Brightening Under-Eye Tint to achieve results, so the tube can last a long time. It’s cruelty-free, vegan, and — unbelievably — only $11. 

For my no-makeup days— AKA, everyday — I’ll do my brows and sweep on some of the Milani eye tint and a swipe of tinted lip balm.  It makes me feel instantly pulled together, even if the only living creature I see during working hours is my dog. I’ve noticed it makes a difference on Zoom — the tint (plus the touch-up feature) has had people actually compliment me on looking well-rested. For those who like fuller coverage, it works well under concealer, too. 

The beauty topic du jour on social media is color correctors, and others that are promoted heavily on TikTok have proved dry and cakey to me, at two — and sometimes three — times the price. As someone who prefers a dewy dumpling look, I’ll stick with the Milani Supercharged Brightening Under-Eye Tint, the creamy, dreamy miracle worker that should be a staple in everyone’s makeup bag.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

MAC Cosmetics Skincare Launch
MAC’s New Makeup-Enhancing Skincare Line Is Here, and It Gave My Dull Complexion a Glowing Boost
Meryl Streep Boots
Meryl Streep’s Rare Outing Included This Ultra-Cozy, Supermodel-Loved Boot Trend That’s Everywhere This Season
Oprah
Oprah’s Peak Cozy Outfit Includes the One Shoe Trend That’s a No-Brainer for Winter
Related Articles
I've Relied On This $9 Mascara for Mega Volume Since It First Released Two Years Ago
I Wore This Clean $9 Mascara for 13 Hours Straight, and It Didn’t Budge or Smudge
Jones Road Miracle Balm Review
Believe It or Not, This Skin-Enhancing Balm Has Replaced My Need for Foundation, Blush, and Highlighter
Best Eyebrow Hold Gels
The 12 Best Eyebrow Hold Gels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
LiveTinted Eye Cream Review
This Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream Illuminates, Depuffs, and Moisturizes My Under-Eyes
Klassy Brami Shirts Review
I Hated Wearing Bras Until I Found These TikTok-Loved Tops With a Functional Feature
Best Drugstore Foundations
The 13 Best Drugstore Foundations of 2023
The Internet-Famous Hair Tool Behind So Many Celebrity Award Show Looks Is Finally Back in Stock
Dyson's TikTok-Famous Hair Tool With 3.6 Billion Views Is Finally Back in Stock
Shoppers Love This âCreamy but Lightâ Brightening Moisture That Is Now 50% Off
Shoppers Call This Half-Off Brightening Cream a “Blanket of Moisture” for Their Skin
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
Best Eyeshadow Sticks
The 11 Best Eyeshadow Sticks of 2023, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Vegamour Eyebrow Serum Review
This Hair Growth Serum Has Helped My Thin ‘90s Brows Look So Much Fuller
Tarte Sculpt Tape Review
TikTok Can’t Stop Raving About Tarte’s Buzzy Contour Wand — and I Can Confirm It’s Worth the Hype
Selena Gomez's New Highlighters are Like Liquid Light
Every Hour Is Golden Hour When I’m Wearing Rare Beauty’s New Highlighter
Fulton Insole Review
I Finally Tried This “Unsexy” Style Hack That Makes All My Shoes 10 Times More Comfortable
The Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin
The 15 Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin of 2023
This Moisturizing Tint That Evens Out My Complexion Is Loved By Nearly 2,000 Shoppers
Nearly 2,000 Shoppers Love This Skin Tint That Makes Me Look Like I’m Wearing a Beauty Filter IRL