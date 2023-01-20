I Tried the $11 Eye Tint Everyone Is Talking About, and It Works Better Than Concealers Double the Price

Under-eye circles and bags are a problem as old as time (which makes the unusual trend on TikTok of purposely giving yourself under-eye bags all the more perplexing). A fresh face starts with bright and smooth under-eyes, so it makes sense that we’re on a continual quest to find the best products to keep us looking awake, alert, and healthy; sometimes, coffee and concealer just aren’t enough.

Despite being on this planet for 30-something odd years, I really hadn’t paid attention to color correctors until I was served up a video praising Milani’s Supercharged Brightening Under-Eye Tint. Bethenny Frankel has single-handedly gotten me interested in drugstore makeup for the first time since I was in highschool, so these videos purporting inexpensive miracle workers always grab my attention. I watched TikTok creator Jessica Smith show off the Under-Eye Tint, and I was sold in under 15 seconds. I’m not alone — two of Smith’s videos on this product have garnered over one million views each, and the hashtag #milaniunderyebrighteningtint has 1.6 million views to date.

Ulta

Shop now: $11; ulta.com

Available in pink, peach (which is currently sold out), and dark peach, the tint color corrects while leaving behind a luminescent glow. My under-eyes feel instantly brightened, and more importantly, they feel hydrated. That’s most likely because it contains hyaluronic acid, plant-based collagen, niacinamide, and caffeine — a powerhouse mixture of ingredients that reliably produce dewy, moisturized skin. It only takes a tiny drop of Milani’s Supercharged Brightening Under-Eye Tint to achieve results, so the tube can last a long time. It’s cruelty-free, vegan, and — unbelievably — only $11.

For my no-makeup days— AKA, everyday — I’ll do my brows and sweep on some of the Milani eye tint and a swipe of tinted lip balm. It makes me feel instantly pulled together, even if the only living creature I see during working hours is my dog. I’ve noticed it makes a difference on Zoom — the tint (plus the touch-up feature) has had people actually compliment me on looking well-rested. For those who like fuller coverage, it works well under concealer, too.

The beauty topic du jour on social media is color correctors, and others that are promoted heavily on TikTok have proved dry and cakey to me, at two — and sometimes three — times the price. As someone who prefers a dewy dumpling look, I’ll stick with the Milani Supercharged Brightening Under-Eye Tint, the creamy, dreamy miracle worker that should be a staple in everyone’s makeup bag.

