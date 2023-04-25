I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Skin, and This $10 Product Is the Secret

It changed my mind on an entire makeup category.

By
Eden Lichterman
Published on April 25, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Milani Conceal + Perfect Liquid Highlighter for Added Glow
When it comes to my daily makeup routine, I’ve always avoided wearing a liquid or powder highlighter. While my skin isn’t especially oily, I tend to sweat easily, and I worry that illuminating makeup will only make my face look shinier. But recently, I was kindly gifted the Milani Conceal and Perfect Liquid Highlighter, so I decided to give it a try. And let me just tell you — I’ve received more compliments on my skin in the past week than I have in years. 

The lightweight formula comes in a convenient tube package with a sponge on top that makes it super easy to place the product exactly where you want it. It’s available in four beautiful, metallic shades, each made with finely ground pearls that give the product an effervescent, long-lasting glow. To apply the highlighter, gently squeeze the tube until the product appears, use the sponge to dot it onto the high points of your face, and blend it in with a brush or your fingers. 

Milani Conceal + Perfect Liquid Highlighter for Added Glow, Face Lift Collectio

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

I first used the Milani highlighter for an office day last week, and as soon as I walked in, my coworker immediately complimented my glowing skin. Considering the illuminating product is the only change I made to my routine, I’m pretty confident that’s what took my look to the next level. Plus, I went to a family wedding this past weekend, and I was again met with compliments on my skin. Not to toot my own horn, but I think I finally found my $10 holy grail product. 

My favorite part of the highlighter’s formula is that it’s shimmery, but not sparkly. There’s nothing worse than applying a product with sparkles in it, only to find small pieces of glitter on your skin and clothes for the next week. The Milani highlighter instead has a subtle glow to it, and it blends in like a dream. 

As a former highlighter skeptic, I can proudly say the Milani liquid illuminator has earned a permanent spot in my makeup routine. And now that I’ve started to emerge from my cold-weather-induced hibernation, I have a feeling I’ll be doing my makeup a lot more often. If you’d also like to glow all summer long, check out more shades of the Milani Conceal and Perfect Liquid Highlighter for $10 at Amazon, below. 

